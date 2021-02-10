Trainify's Fantastic Journey To Make Fitness Better

LONDON, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Fit-tech start-up Trainify announces investment from Rune Sovndahl, Co-Founder and CEO of Fantastic Services.

Rune Sovndahl will sit on the Board of Trainify as a Non-Exec Director and will spend time working with Trainify on a weekly basis. Impressively, Rune Sovndahl built Fantastic to a 7 figure business in 10 months and reached 8 figures in 4 years.

Together we set out to transform the fitness industry. Malcolm Graham, CEO & Co-Founder of Trainify says: "Hugely excited about the collaboration and welcoming Rune onboard and taking Trainify to the next level."

Rune Sovndahl says: "During the pandemic, I have personally experienced how important physical fitness is on your health and mental well-being. The team have triumphed with their tennis training business Aceify, and look forward to replicating its success. We'll continue to focus on personal 1-1 and strong professional video training, I hope to assist with the curation of a marketplace app, I know from my experience that this is very important for quality and growth."

Trainify recently launched a seed fundraising round of £1m. The funds raised will be used on marketing and advanced AI to help build brand awareness and continue expansion efforts.

About Trainify

Trainify is a live fitness platform, using the best hand-selected local trainers for clients seeking high-end, reliable, and flexible workouts. Trainify was founded in July 2020, in London.

About Fantastic Services

Fantastic Services work with 200,000 clients and is the UK's leading domestic services company. With over 50,000 clients a month, expertly serviced by 1,500 home cleaning and maintenance professionals. Making your homes and offices truly fantastic.

