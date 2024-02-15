Tradition and innovation united Lisbon by Atelier Building

Atelier is a new project that will construct a modern building with eight loft-style apartments in the most artsy neighbourhood in Lisbon, which will go on sale later this year and can be purchased with cryptocurrency.

LISBON, Portugal, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lisbon's most artistic neighbourhood, famous for combining tradition and innovation in its streets - Marvila - will have a new residential unit constructed by the Atelier project in May. Located in a place where culture, technology, architecture and tradition come together as one, this building is the result of the remodelling of a former creative studio into eight flats, which will be available to buy via cryptocurrency later this year.

The property, inspired by Japanese architecture with a double-layered glass and mesh façade, will consist of eight loft-style apartments with up to four rooms, a large living room, a bright kitchen and a private underground parking lot with capacity for twelve vehicles. The first floor and second floor will be distinguished by the coexistence of two complementary realities: a generous balcony on the main façade, with access to the house, and a private 100 m2 garden at the back. In addition, the building will be totally ecological, with B+ energy certification.

"Marvila combines its industrial tradition with art, design and culture in an unrivalled way in this corner of Portugal's capital and now, having welcomed Atelier with open arms, it will be able to add another element, technology, integrating crypto payment solutions into its constitution", comments Stanislas Maistre, CEO of LFV des Vosges, the promoter of Atelier.

These apartments, marked by careful design and a simple aesthetic, with carefully selected materials and finishes that add warmth and texture to each space, stand out for the natural light that floods into the living room through their large windows. At the same time, the natural wood floors and soft, organic fabrics convey a sense of tranquillity. The simplicity and neutrality of each room act as a blank canvas for residents to add their own personal touch to their home.

From cultural associations, art galleries, cafés and second-hand and handicraft markets, Marvila's wide streets and riverside warehouses, where art and industry meet, have made the neighbourhood a must for anyone visiting Lisbon.