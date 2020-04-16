TraceLink Announces New Agile Solutions to Accelerate Digital Supply Chain Transformation; Allocates $1 Million Charitable Donation for COVID-19 Relief

New Solutions Will Provide Critical Transparency to the Life Sciences Supply Chain, Mobilizing Companies to Rapidly React to Unforeseen Disruptions and Ensure Medicine Supply

NORTH READING, Massachusetts, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TraceLink Inc., the leading digital platform company for the life sciences industry, today announced a new package of agile solutions designed to digitalize the pharmaceutical supply chain. In response to COVID-19, TraceLink has prioritized its product roadmap and investment strategy to focus on delivering solutions that will have an immediate impact in helping companies meet unforeseen supply chain challenges and ensure the safe delivery of critical medicines and supplies to their patients.

In a separate press release today, TraceLink announced the commitment of a $1 million donation to COVID-19 charitable relief efforts. Building on TraceLink's longstanding commitment to secure the pharmaceutical and healthcare supply chains, this donation will address the urgent needs of COVID-19 relief. TraceLink is currently accepting grant proposals from charities and organizations around the world that are leading COVID-19 research and relief efforts.

"The world is facing a global health and supply chain crisis where the ability to collaborate and coordinate across the network has become essential to society. In response to this crisis, we urgently prioritized our product focus to deliver solutions that bring speed and agility to our customers' supply chains, while also giving back to the industry with a charitable grant to support COVID-19 relief efforts," said Shabbir Dahod, president and CEO, TraceLink. "We are dedicated to helping our customers meet their compliance obligations and solve critical supply chain challenges - and will continue to make strategic business investments to further support the industry in today's new normal."

Available on TraceLink's Opus platform, the new agile solutions tap into TraceLink's end-to-end network connectivity, data sharing, and multi-party process orchestration, giving companies the visibility and responsiveness needed for their supply chains to thrive in today's challenging environment.

New Agile Solutions on the TraceLink Opus Platform

Agile Issue Management: The centralized network-based system to identify, track and resolve supply partner issues in real-time. Agile Issue Management connects internal teams with external suppliers and downstream customers to manage unforeseen supply chain disruptions and resolve them faster.

Drug Shortage Intelligence: When supply and demand experience massive fluctuation, drug shortages are inevitable. By leveraging the power of TraceLink's network data and advanced analytics, TraceLink's Drug Shortage Intelligence solution provides network wide insights into supply and patient demand, allowing customers to accurately predict and prevent drug shortages, ensuring critical medicines are available to every patient.

Smart Distribution Tracking: By integrating Internet of Things (IoT) with product serialization, this solution will provide full track and trace visibility for the secure delivery of vaccines, test kits and high-value products.

Fueled by its market leadership in track-and-trace compliance, the 280,000 members on the TraceLink network have commissioned over 11 billion serial numbers to date, tracking serialized medicines as they move through the supply chain. With the Opus platform, TraceLink customers will unlock even more value from their digitalized supply chains and provide the power to orchestrate patient outcomes in ways never before possible.

For more information on TraceLink's COVID-19 operational business plan, please go to: https://www.tracelink.com/covid-19-response.

About TraceLink

TraceLink is the leading digital platform company for the life science supply chain, bringing hundreds of thousands of pharmaceutical and healthcare organizations together for the greater good of the patient. TraceLink's digital solutions bring the precision, agility and visibility necessary for all members of the pharmaceutical ecosystem to thrive in a world where unplanned events and business disruptions are the "next normal." With headquarters in Massachusetts, TraceLink has six global offices through North America, South America, Europe, and Asia. For more information on TraceLink, visit www.tracelink.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1004729/TraceLink_Logo.jpg

SOURCE TraceLink Inc.