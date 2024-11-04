Top Tips for Making Your TV an Essential Part of Home Décor

TCL offers their top tips for leveraging the design and functionalities of your TV to create a harmonious and stylish living environment.

1. Incorporate the TV into a Picture Gallery Wall

Create a seamless look by combining your TV with a collection of framed artworks. Arrange the frames around the TV to form a cohesive gallery wall. This approach not only disguises the TV but also makes it a focal point of the room. Modern, flat, slim frame designs make it perfect for blending into a gallery wall without dominating the space. Integrating visual elements such as art and photos can enhance a living space's perceived value and aesthetic appeal.

2. Transform Your TV into a Work of Art

Utilise your TV's art display features to transform it into a vibrant work of art when not in use.

TCL NXTFRAME TV offers pre-loaded gallery collections at no subscription cost, providing both convenience and greater value to users.

Through TCL's partnerships with renowned museums and galleries, you can enjoy virtual access to some of the most iconic artworks right from your living room.

3. Design Built-in Shelving Units with Decorative Items

Integrate built-in shelving around your TV to include decorative items such as books, vases, and sculptures. By alternating the shelving sizes and arrangement you can improve space utilisation and create a more organised and visually beautiful environment. Additionally, customizable magnetic frames allow for easy personalisation of your TV to match the surrounding décor.

4. Position Your TV for Optimal Acoustics and Viewing

Embrace the new artistic freedom of placing your TV in a prominent and stylish way, without worrying about reflections, thanks to the matte finish of the display. The matte screen ensures that even in bright environments, reflections won't disturb your viewing experience. However, it's still important to consider the orientation of overhead lights, doors, and windows to achieve the best possible placement. Ensure your TV is at eye level when seated for optimal comfort.

Integrated soundbars significantly enhance the audio experience, delivering rich, immersive sound. Customisable audio settings allow for a refined sound experience tailored to your room's acoustics. Effective positioning of audio-visual equipment can significantly improve sound quality and viewing experience.

5. Choose the Best Paint Colours for Displaying Your TV

Opt for neutral or dark paint colours to make the TV screen stand out. Shades like deep navy, charcoal, and soft taupe can create a sophisticated backdrop for your TV. Additionally, using TVs with frames that complement these colours can further enhance visual appeal. Darker tints can reduce glare and improve the viewing experience, making them ideal for media rooms and living spaces.

Bang & Olufsen Partnership

The Pro version of the TCL NXTFRAME TV is an integrated system that comes with a matching wireless 3.1.2 sound bar and wireless subwoofer co-engineered by TCL and Bang & Olufsen's acoustic teams to create an immersive audio-visual experience.

The Bang & Olufsen team worked closely with the TCL acoustic design teams throughout the product development to ensure every single note is as clean and pure as possible, exactly as the artist intended. Whether it's for movies, gaming or music, consumers will be able to maximise their immersive experience; never missing a word of dialogue, a beat of the action or detail from a relaxing soundscape.

To deliver this extraordinary sound, the final audio experience has been tested, tuned, and approved by the very same acousticians who are known for creating the world-renowned Bang & Olufsen products. This audio system also includes Enhanced Dialogue Mode and BeoSonic technology, allowing users to customise their sound profiles to suit any content type.

This partnership represents the first step in a long-term collaboration to transform audio experiences across the TCL portfolio.

