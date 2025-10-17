TCL Unveils Team TCL EU Sporting Ambassadors for Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

Celebrating Sport, Innovation and Olympic Spirit with Europe's Elite Athletes

PARIS, Oct. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL, a global leader in consumer electronics and a Worldwide Olympic Partner, today unveils Team TCL EU, bringing together some of Europe's most celebrated winter sports athletes as official sporting ambassadors. This initiative builds on TCL's long-term partnership with the International Olympic Committee, announced in February 2025, which runs through 2032 and covers the Home Audiovisual Equipment and Home Appliances categories. Guided by its vision to Inspire Greatness, TCL is combining technology and Olympic values to create powerful connections with fans ahead of the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

Team TCL Ambassadors

Team TCL reflects how the Olympic spirit aligns with TCL's drive for innovation, uniting some of Europe's most accomplished winter sports athletes: alpine skiers Alex Vinatzer and Christof Innerhofer from Italy; Olympic slalom gold medalist Clément Noël from France; Swedish cross-country champions Frida Karlsson, Ebba Andersson, and Jonna Sundling; and Dutch speed skating star Joy Beune.

From athletes who constantly raise the bar both on and off the field, to people who bravely push boundaries in their daily lives, and TCL products that surpass the imagination through technology – all are part of Team TCL. It embodies the extraordinary, comprised of trailblazers who dare to go beyond limits and embrace the spirit of Inspire Greatness. Driven by a relentless commitment to innovate, TCL doesn't just enable athletes to rise to new heights – it empowers everyone to pursue their passions and shape the next chapter of what can be achieved.

This ambition reflects TCL's expanding global and European strength. In the first half of 2025, TCL maintained its position as the global No. 1 Mini LED TV brand, achieving a 176% surge in shipments. Beyond TVs, TCL's home appliances are redefining modern living with cutting-edge features across multiple categories. Notably, the TCL Fresh Air AC ranked No. 1 globally in sales*, while its flagship air conditioners, refrigerators, and washing machines continue to deliver smarter, healthier lifestyles to consumers around the globe.

Alex Vinatzer (Italy)

"In slalom, every hundredth of a second counts. That same precision and determination is what I see in TCL. Being part of Team TCL EU means showing fans in Italy how passion and performance can push us to new heights at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026."

Christof Innerhofer (Italy)

"After so many years on the slopes, I know that resilience and innovation are what keep you at the top. TCL shares that drive. Together, we want to inspire the next generation of Italian skiers to dream big and chase their own goals on the road to the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026."

Clément Noël (France)

"Winning Olympic gold in slalom at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games was unforgettable, but every race is a new challenge. Teaming up with TCL, I want to share the excitement of the journey with fans across the world — proving that focus, performance, and passion can make greatness possible."

Frida Karlsson (Sweden)

"I grew up dreaming of competing with the best, and now I want to inspire young skiers to do the same. With Team TCL EU, I can connect with fans and show how belief, energy, and dedication can shape extraordinary moments."

Ebba Andersson (Sweden)

"Consistency and hard work define my career. TCL's approach to technology reflects the same values — always pushing forward, never standing still. I'm proud to be part of Team TCL and to share that message with fans."

Jonna Sundling (Sweden)

"Sprinting is about speed, intensity, and giving everything in just a few minutes. That energy matches perfectly with the spirit of Team TCL EU. I want to bring that same thrill to fans as we look toward the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026."

Joy Beune (Netherlands)

"On the ice, I chase speed and precision, and I know how much technology matters to performance. With Team TCL, I hope to inspire Dutch fans by showing how sport and innovation can create extraordinary adventures on the road to the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026."

As Team TCL EU steps onto the road to Milano Cortina 2026, its ambassadors will take part in brand activations, digital storytelling, and social media campaigns, sharing their journeys of resilience and achievement — demonstrating how technology and sport together can create lasting inspiration for fans across Europe.

* TCL, a global leader in consumer electronics, has been ranked as the worldwide number one in fresh air conditioner sales for 2024 according to independent research firm, SHANGPU GROUP

