Top Hotel Companies in India Already Started Recruiting for Hotel Jobs in India Through Hozpitality India

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, March 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hozpitality Group had announced the launch of their websites, www.hozpitality.in and www.hozpitalityplus.com in India for the Indian Hospitality Industry. The website has already started gaining momentum with over 175 jobs and over 30 top hotel companies using the platform for online recruitment.

Top hotel brands using the website already include, Radisson Hotels, Double Tree by Hilton, Lords Hotels & Resorts, Fern Hotels, Golden Tulip, Hyatt Regency, Pride Hotels, Mahindra Holidays, Ramada, Sahara Star, Vinnca Hotels, Leela Palace and more.

"New hospitality companies in India are joining us everyday and we are providing support to Hotels, Restaurants, Travel, Airlines, Retail etc. with HR, PR and Marketing. Indian hospitality professionals can now search for Hospitality Jobs in India, Hotel Jobs in India and Restaurant Jobs in India on Hozpitality.in," said Vandana Raj Bhatt, MD, Hozpitality Group

"Hozpitality India has opened an office in Marol, Andheri (East) Mumbai on 1st March from where it will be servicing top Hotels, Restaurants, Airlines, Travel industry, Retail and other Customer service industries looking for support with Recruitment and Marketing," added Vandana.

"In addition to 5 star hotel jobs listing jobs in India, Mumbai, Calcutta, Indore, and around the world, Hozpitality.in offers professional CV designing, a community network for employers and job seekers, a directory of hospitality suppliers, Latest Hospitality News, Hotel News, Movements and Appointments and Hospitality announcements, hotel deals, restaurant coupons etc. We do more than just list jobs; we provide an effective platform where all hospitality professionals can unite. Advertise or find Cruise ship jobs in India, Catering jobs in Gujarat, Travel jobs in Delhi, Sous chef jobs in Kochi, and more with Hozpitality.in, your 'Opportunities in Hospitality'," added Vandana.

"Since we are a dedicated Hospitality company, our strength lies in the fact that we offer no recruitment spam through our platform. For a hospitality job, only hospitality professionals would be able to apply as they are relevant, we have put filters in place so that only people working in the hospitality field should apply for relevant vacancies, thus reducing spam and time wasted in filtering unnecessary applications," said Raj Bhatt, CEO and Founder, Hozpitality Group.

About Hozpitality Group:-

Hozpitality consists a database of over 1 million registered hospitality professionals in in its 3 websites, www.hozpitality.com – 'Dedicated hospitality website for Jobs in Middle East, Africa and Asia', www.hozpitality.in – Dedicated hospitality job board in India and www.hozpitalityplus.com – 'Dedicated hospitality networking group'. Apart from the registered candidates Hozpitality reaches out to over 1 million professionals through monthly email marketing from over 186 countries.

The dedicated hospitality networking group Hozpitalityplus.com, publishes and shares Latest Hospitality News, Announcements, Hotel openings, Promotions, Events, Hospitality Movements and Appointments and Hospitality announcements, Reviews, Blogs etc. We provide an effective platform where all hospitality professionals can unite, network, benefit and share.

Hozpitality Consulting is a Global Executive Search consultancy based out of Toronto, Canada. Our success lies in building a long term relationship and delivering results quickly and efficiently for a 'much lower cost'. We are experts in locating the best possible suitable executive and management candidates for placements in all types of hospitality organizations around the world. Through our matchless database, communication and networking, over the world, we provide our clients with the most skillful candidates.

'Hozpitality Buzz- The inside scoop' is a TV show based on the hospitality industry in Dubai and UAE, is in English and telecasted on a premier TV channel in Middle East & North Africa reaching out to approx. 10-12 million viewers. To know more about the TV show, Please log on to:- www.facebook.com/hozpitalitybuzz and https://www.youtube.com/Hozpitality.

Middle East Hospitality Excellence Awards are presented to recognize top industry organizations which have shown skill, creativity, ingenuity and success in the Middle East & North Africa's growing hospitality industry. Logon to www.hozpitalityexcellenceawards.com

