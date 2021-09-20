Top Finalists announced for the 7th Middle East Hozpitality Excellence Awards 2021
20 Sep, 2021, 14:37 BST
Voting for the final round is now open until 20th Oct 2021
DUBAI, U.A.E, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After receiving over 45,000 votes for the first round of voting, Top 8 Finalists for all the categories have been announced for the upcoming 7th Middle East Hospitality Excellence Awards to be held at Arabian Ranches Golf Club in Dubai. List of finalists for various categories can be found online at https://www.hozpitalityexcellenceawards.com/finalists-2021
Raj Bhatt, Founder and CEO, Hozpitality.com said, "Online voting will further continue for the finalists using the links below until 20th Oct 2021". Gold and Silver winners for each category will be awarded on 8th Dec 2021 in a glamorous ceremony at the Arabian Ranches Golf Club, Dubai.
"We would like to congratulate the finalists on their success so far and wish them all the best for further voting", said Vandana, MD, Hozpitality Group. The final result will be based on results of the online voting. To cast your vote for the Final Round, Please visit https://www.hozpitalityexcellenceawards.com/voting-mea, Vandana added.
The Finalists for this year's awards are:-
Personal Categories (Finalists)
Hospitality Excellence:- Hotelier of the Year
Sanjiv Malhotra, Ex. VP, Shaza Hotels
Mohamed Awadalla, CEO, TIME Hotels
Tim Cordon, Sr. VP, Radisson Hotel Group
Sandeep Walia, COO, Middle East at Marriott International
Haitham Mattar, Managing Director MEA & South West Asia, IHG Hotels & Resorts
Laurent A. Voivenel, SVP, Swiss-Belhotel International
Alexander Suski, CEO, Ishraq Hospitality
Mark Kirby, Head of Emaar Hospitality, Emaar Hospitality Group
Hospitality Excellence:- Emirati/Arab Hotelier of the Year
Hosni Abdel Hadi, CEO, Carlton Hotels & Suites
Richard Haddad, CEO, Jannah Hotels & Resorts
Bani Haddad, MD, Aleph Hospitality
Kamal Fakhoury, CEO, Cristal Group
Nada Al Abdulla, Acting Chairman, Central Hotels, UAE
Mustafa Hassan, Cluster L&D Manager, Central Hotels UAE
Mohammad Kaddoura, Hotel Manager, Address Fountain Views
Zahra Lari, Duty Manager, Address Dubai Mall
Hospitality Excellence:- Entrepreneur of the Year
Malou Q. Prado, CEO, MPQ Travel and Tourism Dubai
Naim Maadad, CEO & Founder, Gates Hospitalty
Paolo Della Casa, Founder and COO Wood Couture
Walid Hajj, Executive Chairman/Founder Cravia
Mishal Hamed Kanoo, Chairman, Kanoo Group
Spero Panagakis, Co-Founder at BB Social Dining
Kabir Mulchandani, Founder and CEO, Five Holdings
Hospitality Excellence:- General Manager of the Year
Thomas Peruzzo, GM, Armani Hotel Dubai
Ajmal Salim, GM, Four Points by Sheraton Hotel Sharjah
Mohamed El Aghoury, Cluster GM, Sheraton JBR and Aloft Palm
Ravi Santiago, Cluster GM, Ramada Hotel & Suites By Wyndham Ajman
Gladvin Francké, Group GM, Central Hotels, UAE
Glenn Nobbs, GM, Millennium Place Barsha Heights Hotel And Apartments
Omar Hamad, GM, Address Dubai Marina
Akshay Bajaj, Group General Manager, Five Palm Jumeirah & FIVE Jumeirah Village
Hospitality Excellence:- Hidden Gem of the Year
Shahane Budaghyan, Events Executive, Soul Hospitality LLC Dubai
Manjula Eranga, Accommodation Shift Leader, Ramada By Wyndham Beach Hotel Ajman
Ajaya Pal Singh, Commis Chef, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Jumeirah Beach
Edobor Lawal Okao, Doorman, C Central Resort The Palm DubaiPriyadarsan Sreedevi, Driver and Apartment Supervisor, Dusit Thani Dubai
Alfredo Dela Cruz Cajucom, Florist, Bahi Ajman Palace Hotel
Nicolas Naim Zaboura, Producer Creative, Paramount Hotel Dubai
Sudhesh Pillai, Laundry Manager, Address Downtown
Hospitality Excellence:- CSR Champion of the Year
Mohamed El Aziri, Cluster F&B Director, Ramada Hotel & Suites By Wyndham Ajman
Rabia Yousuf, Head of Marketing, DusitD2 Kenz Hotel Dubai
Sheryl Ramos, PA to Area GM, Bahi Ajman Palace Hotel
Clinton Glass, Head of Restaurant Operations, Farzi Café Dubai
Rita Manahan, PA to Hotel Manager, Address Sky View
Hospitality Excellence:- Food and Beverage Service
Mohamed Saber Meselhy Eissa, Restaurant Supervisor, Wyndham Garden Ajman Corniche
Guernah Murad, F&B Waiter, Mysk Al Faya Retreat Sharjah
Varun Nair, Asst. Restaurant Manager, Armani Hotel Dubai
Rahul Rupeja, Supervisor, Four points by Sheraton Downtown Dubai
Michael Naguib, Restaurant Manager, Four Points by Sheraton Sharjah
Emanuele Mancini, Cluster F&B Director, Coral Beach Resort Sharjah | Bahi Ajman Palace Hotel
Li Lu, Restaurant Manager, Dusit Thani Dubai
Puroskhan Tajudeen, Restaurant Manager, Address Sky View
Hospitality Excellence:- Covid/Safety Champion of the Year
Raja Babar Hussain, Security Manager, Mercure Gold Hotel, Dubai
Swarup Sahu, Cluster Asst. EHK- RBHA & WGAC, Wyndham Garden Ajman Corniche
Yalemtsehaye Meshesha, Front Office Supervisor, Al Raha Beach Hotel
Julius Tugaoen Imperial, Nurse and HR Administrator, Dusit Thani Dubai
Than Than Sint, Asst. Housekeeping Manager, Zero Gravity ( Madinat Jumeirah)
Leah Bolanos, Cluster Environmental H&S Manager, Bahi Ajman Palace & Coral Beach Sharjah
Joana Calingasan, Hygiene Officer, Armani Hotel Dubai
Manish Patwal, Executive Housekeeper, InterContinental Regency Bahrain
Hospitality Excellence:- Guest Services
Mahmoud Elbayoumy, Front Office Supervisor, Wyndham Garden Ajman Corniche
April Joy Santiago, Front Desk Agent, Jannah Burj Al Sarab Hotel Dubai
Jamal Ibrahim, Guest Services, Sharjah Collection
Issam Guennoun, Concierge Team Leader, Canal Central Hotel Dubai
Dina Essameldin Fawzy Elgamal, Lifestyle Manager, Armani Hotel Dubai
Vinay Shreekar, Asst. Front Office Manager, Royal Tulip Hotel Muscat
Dyan Mateo Oconer, Waitress, Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Media City
Laila Bannane, Director of Residences, Address Dubai Mall
Hospitality Excellence:- Housekeeping
Kamal Kant, Cluster EHK, Ramada Hotel & Suites By Wyndham Ajman
Sakthivel Muthu, EHK, Edge Creekside Hotel Dubai
Venkatesh Parthasarathy, Housekeeper, First Central Hotel Suites Dubai
Hesham Rizk, Housekeeping Manager, Conrad Dubai
Milon Dhali, Housekeeping Supervisor, Millennium Place Barsha Heights Hotel And Apartments
Anna Ohlsson, Producer Housekeeping, Paramount Hotel Dubai
Kathiresan Shanmugam, Executive Housekeeper, TIME Oak Hotel & Suites Dubai
Nuwan Perera, Cluster Executive Housekeeper, Address Dubai Mall & Address Boulevard
Hospitality Excellence:- Human Resources/Training
Charu Kumar, Cluster HR Manager, Signature Hotels Dubai
Bushra Fatima, HR Officer, Ramada Hotel & Suites By Wyndham Ajman
Midhul Manmadhan L&D Manager, Royal Tulip Hotel Muscat
Mary Ann Andaya, Cluster Talent & Culture Manager, Majid Al Futtaim - Accor - Shared Services
Ina Guha, Senior Manager - Talent Engagement, Emaar Hospitality Group
Zamir Ahmad Abbasi, Group Director of HR, Central Hotels UAE
Sunny Mehta, Director of HR, Millennium Place Barsha Heights Hotel And Apartments
Akalanka Bandara , Area Human Resources Manager – TIME Hotels
Hospitality Excellence:- Front Office
Mohamed Ali Ismail Hekal, Front Office Asst., Holiday Inn Express Safa Park Dubai
Jefferson Ebol, Front Office Supervisor, Novotel Suites Dubai Mall of the Emirates
Nuriddin Bobojonov, GSA, Canal Central Hotel Dubai
Joseph Braganza, Front Office Manager, Conrad Dubai
Ashraf Khattab, Concierge, Armani Hotel Dubai
Trexia Mae Gabucan, Receptionist, Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Media City
Mounia Idhemmou, Guest Engagement Manager, Paramount Hotel Dubai
Ibrahim Fahmy, Front Office Manager, Address Boulevard Dubai
Hospitality Excellence:- Engineering
Ahmad Kabeer, Assistant Engineer, Ramada Hotel & Suites By Wyndham Ajman
Zahid Hassan, Chief Engineer, Coral Dubai Deira Hotel
Bhaskar Joshi, Director of Engineering, Intercontinental Hotel Dubai Marina
Jena Abhiram, Engineering Supervisor, Dusit Thani Dubai
Mohamed Faiz Salama, AC Technician, Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Media City
Kumaran Vilvanathan, Asst. Chief Engineer, Four Points by Sheraton Sheikh Zayed Road
Neeraja Anil, Assistant Maintenance Manager, Radisson Blu Hotel Dubai Deira Creek
Sudesh Amaradoruge, Cluster Assistant Chief Engineer, Address Hotels Dubai
Hospitality Excellence:- IT
Muhamed Noufel, Cluster IT Manager, Royal Continental Hotels & Suites Dubai
Ernest Ermin D'almeida, IT Supervisor, Ramada Hotel & Suites By Wyndham Ajman
Bertram Shajiev, IT Manager, Dusit Thani Dubai
Sahad Bin Abdul Rahiman, Asst. IT Manager, Canal Central Hotel Dubai
Mansoor Ali Khan, IT Supervisor, Royal Central The Palm Dubai
Mohamed Rafiq, IT Manager, Coral Beach Resort Sharjah
Shiras Nahas, IT Manager, First Central Hotel Suites Dubai
Hospitality Excellence:- Admin and Secretary
Renata Torok, Executive Assistant, Jannah Hotels & Resorts
Sita Immakulata, Executive Administrative Assistant, Armani Hotel Dubai
Shalini Bharwaj, Executive Secretary, Dusit Thani Dubai
Josephine Refundo Austria, Executive Secretary, First Central Hotel Suites Dubai
Marvie Sevalle Nazario, Executive Secretary, Canal Central Hotel Dubai
Norman Gile, Secretary, Address Beach Resort Dubai
Kathleen Orcilla, PA to Area General Manager, Address Downtown Dubai
Lorelyn Ramos, GM's PA, Address Dubai Marina
Hospitality Excellence:- Spa and Fitness
Stavroula Kardasi, Spa & Recreation Manager, Conrad Dubai
Yvette Enriquez, Spa Manager, Armani Hotel Dubai
Antonina Myroniuk, Spa Manager, Address Sky View Dubai
Malika Zaarour, Group SPA Manager, FIVE Hotels & Resorts
Hospitality Excellence:- Sales and Marketing/ PR
Ada Glayza Teodoro, Senior Manager - PR, Ramada Hotel & Suites By Wyndham Ajman
Anna Luisa Asistio, Asst. Dir. Marketing & Communication, Jannah Hotels & Resorts
Nakul Ankolikar, Marketing Executive, Delta Hotels by Marriott & Four Points SZR Downtown
Adrian Hearn, Director of Sales & Marketing, The Ritz-Carlton, Ras Al Khaimah
Jan Siddiqi, Cluster Director of Sales, Bahi Ajman Palace & Coral Beach Sharjah
Rochelle Martinez, Asst. Marketing & Communication Manager, TIME Oak Hotel & Suites Dubai
Di Gao, Marketing & Communications, Armani Hotel Dubai
Zakaria Abdelhai, Cluster Marketing Manager, Central Hotels UAE
Hospitality Excellence:- Accounts and Finance
Sunil Nair, Assistant Director of Finance, Rotana Hotels
Boby Philip, Asst. Credit Manager, Ramada Hotel & Suites By Wyndham Ajman
Nagendra Kumar Jaiswal, Chief Accountant, Holiday Inn Express Safa Park Dubai
Cherry Suni, Admin and Secretary, Sharjah Collection
Mohamed Saifulla, Financial Controller, Retaj Salwa Resort & Spa, Doha
Sherif El. Dalgamonie, Financial Controller, First Central Hotel Suites Dubai
Ahmed Sami, Cluster Financial Controller, Central Hotels UAE
Haresh Kumar, Cluster Director of Finance, Coral Beach Resort Sharjah | Bahi Ajman Palace Hotel
Hospitality Excellence:- Culinary/Kitchen
Hadi Mosfi, Executive Chef, Park Regis Business Bay Hotel Dubai
Ashish Kumar, CDC, Kinara by Vikas Khanna Dubai
Dip Shrestha, Sous Chef, Wyndham Garden Ajman Corniche
Aigerim Aitbayeva, CDC, Qasr Al Sarab Anantara
Lasantha Kumara, Ex. Sous Chef, Canal Central Hotel Dubai
Nehul Gautam, Sous Chef - Pastry, Paramount Hotel Dubai
Jagbir Singh, Ex. Sous Chef, Millennium Place Barsha Heights Hotel And Apartments
Giuseppe Pezzella, Executive Chef, FIVE Hotels & Resorts
Hospitality Excellence:- Purchase
Iby K George, Buyer, Al Raha Beach Hotel, Abu Dhabi
Liyadh Chenthrathil, Cluster Purchase Manager, Ramada Hotel & Suites By Wyndham Ajman
Salim Slim, Purchasing Manager, Sharjah Collection
Khaing Moe Wah, Purchasing Officer, Dusit Thani Dubai
Zahid Mansoor, Group Purchase Manager, Intercat Cateriya Dubai
Ngoran Koffi, Purchasing Clerk, First Central Hotel Suites Dubai
Hospitality Excellence:- Food/Travel Blogger of the Year
Fatima Abdulla, @The_fatimablejournal
Aigerim Aitbayeva, @aigerimchef
Suren Rajamohan, Al Braik Hospitality
Cooking With Ralph, @cookingwithralph.com
Dubai Foodies, @_dubaifoodies_
Dubai Travel Blog, @dubaitravelblog
Find me a Break, @findmeabreak
The Fierce Diaries, @nadyaa
Hospitality Excellence:- Young Chef of the Year (Under 28 years)
Siju Bakker, CDP, Erth Abu Dhabi
Sparjanraj Maharjan, DCDP, Aloft Dubai South
Hafeef Tharammal, DCDP, One & Only the Palm, Dubai
Prinky Shrestha, Commis Chef, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Jumeirah Beach
Sumit Krishna Dixit, DCDP, Armani Hotel Dubai
Tejasvi Bamane, Commis Chef, Millennium Place Barsha Heights Hotel And Apartments
Rahul Viswakarma, Commis Chef, Address Fountain Views Dubai
Sushil Poudel, Commis Chef, TIME Oak Hotel & Suites Dubai
Corporate Categories (Finalists)
Hospitality Excellence:- Hotel of the Year (5 star)
Shaza Makkah Hotel, KSA
Conrad Dubai
The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Wadi Desert
Armani Hotel Dubai
InterContinental Fujairah Resort
Andaz Dubai the Palm
Address Beach Resort, Dubai
FIVE Hotels & Resorts, Dubai
Hospitality Excellence:- Hotel of the Year (4 star)
Gulf Court Hotel, Dubai
Aloft Me'aisam Dubai
Mercure Gold Hotel Dubai
DusitD2 Kenz Hotel Dubai
Edge Creekside Hotel
Mercure Hotel Dubai Barsha Heights
TIME Oak Hotel & Suites
Vida Downtown Dubai
Hospitality Excellence:- Hotel of the Year (3 star/Budget Hotel)
Kingsgate Hotels, Dubai
Lemon Tree Hotel Dubai
Roda Beach Resort, Dubai
Studio M Arabian Plaza Hotel & Hotel Apartments
Rose Executive Hotel - DWTC
Action Hotel Ras Al Khaimah
Rove Downtown Dubai
Hospitality Excellence:- Hotel of the Year (Hotel Apartments)
Shaza Riyadh Hotel Residences
Royal Continental Suites, Dubai
Roda Amwaj Suites, Dubai
Element Me'aisam Dubai
Jannah Hotels Apartments & Villas
Studio M Arabian Plaza Hotel & Hotel Apartments
First Central Hotel Suites, Dubai
Mercure Hotel Dubai Barsha Heights
Hospitality Excellence:- Hotel of the Year (Green Initiatives)
Mysk Kingfisher Retreat, Sharjah
DusitD2 Kenz Hotel Dubai
Holiday Inn Dubai - Al Barsha
Armani Hotel Dubai
First Central Hotel Suites, Dubai
Bahi Ajman Palace Hotel
Address Beach Resort, Dubai
Hospitality Excellence:- Hotel of the Year (Best Weekend Getaway)
Mysk Kingfisher Retreat, Sharjah
The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Hamra Beach
Hatta Damani Lodges
Crowne Plaza Bahrain
Royal Central Hotel- the Palm, Dubai
Address Beach Resort, Dubai
Address Fountain Views Dubai
InterContinental Fujairah Resort
Hospitality Excellence:- Hotel of the Year (Best Heritage Resort)
Mysk Al Badayer Retreat, Sharjah
The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Wadi Desert
Palma Beach Resort Umm Al Qwain
Telal Resort Al Ain
XVA Art Hotel Dubai
Al Seef Heritage Hotel Dubai
Sharjah Al Bait
Hospitality Excellence:- Hotel of the Year (Best Boutique Hotel)
Mysk Al Faya Retreat, Sharjah
Rove Downtown Dubai
Palazzo Versace Dubai
Andaz Dubai the Palm
ME by Melia Dubai
The Canvas Hotel Dubai Mc Gallery by Sofitel
JA Ocean View Hotel Dubai
Address Sky View Dubai
Hospitality Excellence:- Best New Luxury Hotel of the Year
C Central Resort the Palm, Dubai
Address Beach Resort, Dubai
Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk
Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah
SLS Hotel Dubai
Address Sky View Dubai
ME by Melia, Dubai
Hospitality Excellence:- Best New Deluxe Hotel of the Year
Kingsgate Hotels, Dubai
Rove La Mer Beach, Dubai
Royal Tulip Hotel Muscat
Hotel Indigo Dubai Downtown
Jumeirah Living Marina Gate
Park Inn by Radisson Riyadh
Radisson Red Dubai Silicon Oasis
TIME Asma Hotel, Dubai
Hospitality Excellence:- Banquet Venue of the Year
Pavilion, Armani Hotel Dubai
Radisson Blu Hotel Dubai Deira Creek
The Ritz Carlton Dubai
Raffles Dubai
Habtoor Polo Resort & Club
One & Only the Palm
Mandarin Oriental Jumeirah
Nikki Beach Resort & Spa
Hospitality Excellence:- Restaurant of the Year (Indian)
Cafe Delices - Gulf Court Hotel, Dubai
Ushna Maza, Sharjah
Dhaba Lane Restaurant, Dubai
Bukhara by Grayton Hotel Dubai
Amal, Armani Hotel Dubai
Purani Dilli Dubai
Farzi Café, Dubai
The Yellow Chilli Dubai
Hospitality Excellence:- Restaurant of the Year (Italian)
Bella Restaurant and Lounge, Dubai
Ristorante, Armani Hotel Dubai
Torno Subito, W Dubai – The Palm, Palm Jumeirah
Social by Heinz Beck, Walford Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah
Ronda Locatelli, Atlantis The Palm, Palm Jumeirah
Jamie Oliver's Pizzeria JLT, Cluster R, JLT
Il Ristorante Niko Romito at Bulgari Hotel
Cinque, FIVE Hotels & Resorts Dubai
Hospitality Excellence:- Restaurant of the Year (Mexican)
Muchachas Mexican Cantina, Holiday Inn Express Safa Park, Dubai
La Tablita Dubai
Zoco Dubai
Maya Mexican Kitchen and Bar
Tortuga Mexican Kitchen and Bar
Luchador
Puerto99
Loca Restaurant & Bar
Hospitality Excellence:- Restaurant of the Year (Others)
Rock Restaurant, Sharjah
Huqqa Restaurant and Coffee Shop, Dubai
KAF, Armani Hotel Dubai
Pascal Tepper French Bakery, Sheikh Zayed Road
Waves Restaurant, C Central Resort The Palm Dubai
Casa Samak Restaurant, Coral Beach Resort Sharjah
Soul St, FIVE Hotels & Resorts Dubai
Yasmina Restaurant, Four Points by Sheraton Sharjah
Hospitality Excellence:- Restaurant of the Year (Arabic)
Mijana, The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, Grand Canal
Shababeek Restaurant Sharjah
Dar Habak Restaurant, Dubai
Sultan Saray, Al Thanya Street, Sheikh Zayed Road
Asil at Rixos Premium Dubai JBR
Baba at The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina, Dubai Marina
Ewaan, Palace Downtown
Al Bal Restaurant & Lounge, TIME Oak Hotel & Suites Dubai
Hospitality Excellence:- Restaurant of the Year (American)
Hotel Cartagena, JW Marquis Dubai
Weslodge Saloon, JW Marquis Dubai
Hard Rock Cafe Dubai
The Cheesecake Factory
Warehouse - Le Méridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Center
Nola Eatery & Social House
Denny's
Texas Roadhouse
Hospitality Excellence:- Restaurant of the Year (Healthy Food)
Soul Hospitality LLC, Dubai
Ostro Restaurant & Café, DusitD2 Kenz Hotel Dubai
Hashi, Armani Hotel Dubai
Ultra Brasserie, Dubai
Trattoria by Clinque
Joga Dubai
Kcal Dubai
The Fit Food Kitchen
Hospitality Excellence:- Restaurant of the Year (Lounge/Night Club)
Armani/Privé Dubai
Level 43 Sky Lounge Dubai
Sensation Club
Billionaire Mansion
Headlines Premier Dubai
Mantis Dubai
Brass Monkey Social
Neos, Address Downtown Dubai
Hospitality Excellence:- Spa of the Year
Armani Spa Dubai
Mandara Spa at The H Dubai Hotel
Conrad Spa Dubai
The Spa, Address Beach Resort, Dubai
Orchid Spa, Royal Continental Hotel, Dubai
Naam Spa, Dusit Thani Dubai
The Spa, Address Sky View Dubai
ReFIVE Spa, FIVE Hotels & Resorts Dubai
Hospitality Excellence:- Facilities Management company of the Year
Reliance Facilities Management
Emirates Taste Catering Services Abu Dhabi
CMG International Movers & Cargo Dubai
Farnek
Emrill
TIME Facilities Management
Hospitality Excellence:- Best Travel Company of the Year
MPQ Travel and Travel and Tourism, Dubai
AFC Holidays Dubai
Dreamdays Tourism Dubai
Desert Gate Tourism
Kingsway Tourism and Travels
Sharaf Travel
Arab Link Travel and Tourism
Desert Rose Tourism
Hospitality Excellence:- Hotel Team of the Year
Conrad Dubai
Rove Hotels
Armani Hotel Dubai
Coral Beach Resort Sharjah
Millennium Place Barsha Heights Hotel And Apartments
Dusit Thani Dubai
TIME Oak Hotel & Suites
Mercure Gold Hotel, Dubai
Hospitality Excellence:- Best Hospitality Employer of the Year
Shaza Hotels
Emaar Hospitality Group
Marriott Hotels
Accor Hotels
IHG Hotels & Resorts
Hilton International
Radisson Blu Hotels
FIVE Hotels & Resorts Dubai
Hospitality Excellence:- Best Hospitality Management Company of the Year
Shaza Hotels
Rove Hotels
Hyatt International
Marriott Hotels
Accor Hotels
IHG Hotels & Resorts
Hilton International
Radisson Blu Hotels
Hospitality Excellence:- Best Hospitality PR/Consulting Company of the Year
Claviger Middle East
Toh PR
Iris Media
Shamal Communications
PRCO Ltd
EVOPS PR
Verve Dubai
The Idea Agency
About Hozpitality Group: -
The platform on www.hozpitality.com offers a Community Network and Market Place of Hospitality Companies, Professionals, Institutes, Students and Suppliers around the world. Hozpitality.com is a multilingual platform and is available in 7 languages including Arabic, Chinese, Russian, French, German, Spanish and more languages are being added soon. The website is also available on all Mobile Apps.
Hozpitality is an online platform for professionals from Hotels, Restaurants, Airlines, Travel agencies, Clubs, Cruise Lines, Cinemas, Spas, Schools, Suppliers and Retail. Hozpitality offers Branding options, A Community Network for Employers and Job seekers, a directory of Hospitality Suppliers, Latest Hospitality News, Hotel News, Movements and Appointments and Hospitality Announcements Hotel Industry Recruitment, Professional CV designing, Hospitality Courses etc. We provide an effective platform where all hospitality professionals can come together, network and benefit.
Hozpitality.com offers a selection of best Hotel Management Institutes, Schools and Universities and Hotel management Courses. Hospitality Students can search and apply for Hotel management Courses and join the School's Alumni and network with their colleagues. Hozpitality also offers a Market Place for Hospitality Suppliers where Hospitality Products, Services, Offers and Deals can be listed and sold to millions of Global Hospitality professionals.
Hozpitality reaches out to over 1.2 million professionals thru its 2 group websites, www.hozpitality.com and www.hozpitalityplus.com with Registered Members and Social Media from over 186 countries.
The dedicated hospitality Media and News website Hozpitalityplus.com, publishes and shares Latest Hospitality News, Announcements, Hotel openings, Promotions, Events, Hospitality Movements and Appointments and Hospitality announcements, Reviews, Blogs etc.
Hozpitality Consulting is a Global Executive Search consultancy based out of Toronto, Canada. Our success lies in building a long term relationship and delivering results quickly and efficiently for a "much lower cost". We are experts in locating the best possible suitable executive and management candidates for placements in all types of hospitality organizations around the world. Through our matchless database, communication and networking, over the world, we provide our clients with the most skillful candidates.
"Hozpitality Buzz- The inside scoop" is a TV show based on the hospitality industry in Dubai and UAE, is in English and telecast-ed on a premier TV channel in Middle East & North Africa reaching out to approx. 10-12 million viewers. To know more about the TV show, Please log on to:- www.facebook.com/hozpitalitybuzz and https://www.youtube.com/Hozpitality
Middle East Hospitality Excellence Awards are presented to recognize top industry organizations which have shown skill, creativity, ingenuity and success in the Middle East & North Africa's growing hospitality industry. Logon to www.hozpitalityexcellenceawards.com
To know more about the group, please log on to:
www.hozpitality.com, www.hozpitalityplus.com, www.hozpitalityexcellenceawards.com
Contact:-
Raj Bhatt
Founder & CEO
HOZPITALITY GROUP
A SUBSIDIARY OF VR ONLINE GROUP
P.O Box- 119395, Dubai, UAE
Phone:- +971 4 334 31 77, Fax:- +971 4 334 31 78
Email:- email@hozpitality.com
SOURCE Hozpitality Group
