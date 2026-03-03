Hozpitality® Launches Leadership Academy in the United States to Advance Hospitality Industry Education

LOS ANGELES, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hozpitality Group, a leading global hospitality professional network, today announced the official launch of the Hozpitality® Leadership Academy, a non-profit professional development initiative aimed at strengthening leadership, mentorship, and industry education within the U.S. hospitality sector.

Launching in California, the Academy brings together a distinguished Advisory Board of General Managers and senior hospitality leaders who will contribute their expertise through live sessions, masterclasses, industry panels, and in-person leadership events.

The initiative is designed to provide practical, real-world insights directly from experienced hotel leaders, making leadership education more accessible to hospitality professionals at all stages of their careers.

"We believe the future of hospitality depends on strong leadership and shared knowledge," said Raj Bhatt, Founder & CEO of Hozpitality Group. "Hozpitality Leadership Academy is our commitment to giving back to the industry by creating a structured platform where professionals can learn directly from accomplished General Managers and senior leaders."

Founding Advisory Board Members:

Kenan Tekin – General Manager at HSMAI

Anastasia Moore – General Manager at E Central Hotel

Sonesh Mool – Area General Manager at Cameo Beverly Hills, Hilton LXR

David Townsend – General Manager at Hyatt Place LAX / Century Blvd & Hyatt House LAX / Century Blvd

Cory Christensen – General Manager at FOUND Hotels Santa Monica, a Series by Marriott

Diego Andrada – General Manager at Candlewood Suites Anaheim Resort Area by IHG

Yuni Hunter – General Manager at AC Hotel Irvine

Mauricio Joya – General Manager at Courtyard by Marriott Century City / Beverly Hills

Rachael Hernandez – General Manager at DoubleTree by Hilton Carson

Board of Directors:

Vandana Bhatt – Managing Director, Hozpitality USA

Raj Bhatt – Founder & CEO, Hozpitality Group

The Academy will initially focus on California, with plans to expand into additional major hospitality markets across the United States.

Hospitality professionals can explore the Academy and upcoming sessions at:

www.hozpitality.com/education

General Managers based in Los Angeles who are interested in joining the Advisory Board may contact: email@hozpitality.com

About Hozpitality Group

Founded in 2008, Hozpitality Group is a global hospitality network connecting employers, professionals, and industry leaders across multiple markets. The company operates platforms dedicated to recruitment, networking, and professional development within the hospitality industry.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2684265/5834531/Hozpitality_Logo.jpg