Thought Industries Earns 'Potential Leader' Status in 2023 Fosway 9-Grid™ for Learning Systems

Recognition Reflects Ti's Growing Success Across Europe Meeting the Complex External Learning Needs of Global, Enterprise-Scale Organizations

BOSTON, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Thought Industries, the leading external enterprise learning platform for customer, partner and professional training, today announced it has been named as a 'Potential Leader' in the Fosway 2023 9-Grid™ for Learning Systems. This position in the 9-Grid reflects Fosway's recognition of Thought Industries' growing ability to address the complex enterprise-scale learning management needs of global organisations focused on external enterprise learning for customers and partners. Thought Industries notable strengths in this area include a focus on innovation and the support of a broad feature set.

The recognition by Fosway is the latest achievement for Thought Industries and External Enterprise Learning, which puts exceptional, profitable learning experiences at the centre of the journey for customers, partners, and professionals. The Thought Industries Enterprise Learning platform provides the solution to improve flexibility, reduce time to market, and create unrivalled learning experiences for organisations with complex products and training requirements – all with the aim of helping them grow revenue, increase product adoption, and scale their learning businesses.

Participants in the Fosway 9-Grid™ for Learning Systems are rated based on their solution's potential, performance and customer advocacy, market presence, total cost of ownership, and future trajectory (in relation to market trends). Potential Leaders provide sophisticated solutions with comprehensive suites of capabilities that are well suited to complex organisations but are recent entrants to the European market.

"This year our report has really highlighted extended enterprise, including partner and customer education, as a critical area of the Learning Systems market," said David Wilson, CEO, Fosway Group. "As an extended enterprise specialist, Thought Industries continues to innovate its offering to help corporate customers extend their focus to train their external stakeholders online."

"We appreciate Fosway recognizing the importance and growth of the External Enterprise market in Europe, and the unique needs of enterprise-scale learning businesses," said Barry Kelly, CEO, Thought Industries. "Thought Industries is well positioned to partner with organisations looking for innovation, scale, and a competitive advantage in the marketplace."

About Thought Industries

Thought Industries powers the business of learning with the industry's leading enterprise learning platform for customer, partner and professional training. The company was founded in 2013 around the core belief that online learning experiences should be modern, intuitive, engaging, and scalable. Today, the Thought Industries growing team builds and maintains the only learning platform with completely native tools and integrations that drive higher customer engagement, learner proficiency, and retention. Headquartered in Boston, Thought Industries has offices across North America and Europe. For more information, visit thoughtindustries.com and follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter .

About the Fosway 9-Grid™

Fosway Group is Europe's #1 HR industry analyst. The Fosway 9-Grid™ provides a unique assessment of the principal learning and talent supply options available to organisations in EMEA. The analysis is based on extensive independent research and insights from Fosway's Corporate Research Network of over 250 organisations, including BP, HSBC, PwC, RBS, Sanofi, Shell, and Vodafone.

Visit the Fosway website at www.fosway.com for information on Fosway Group's research and services.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1175530/Thought_Industries_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Thought Industries