Thought Industries Continued EMEA Growth and Momentum Recognized by 2024 Fosway 9-Grid™

The Need For Extended Enterprise Learning Solutions in EMEA Continues to Grow as Companies Seek New Ways to Retain Customers and Diversify Revenue

BOSTON, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Thought Industries, the leading external enterprise learning platform for customer, partner and professional training, today announced it has been named as a 'Potential Leader' in the Fosway 2024 9-Grid™ for Learning Systems. This position in the 9-Grid reflects Fosway's recognition of Thought Industries' momentum serving EMEA-based customers, focused on external enterprise learning for customers and partners.

Thought Industries Recognized as Potential Leader in 2024 Fosway 9-Grid

Participants in the Fosway 9-Grid™ for Learning Systems are rated based on their solution's potential, performance and customer advocacy, market presence, total cost of ownership, and future trajectory (in relation to market trends). Potential Leaders provide sophisticated solutions with comprehensive suites of capabilities that are well suited to complex organisations but are recent entrants to the European market.

Thought Industries notable strengths in this area include a focus on innovation on top of a comprehensive feature set designed to power scale and differentiation in external training:

Build and deliver exceptional learning experiences with personalized learner journeys, full event management capabilities, best-in-class multi-tenancy, and full support for global eCommerce.

with personalized learner journeys, full event management capabilities, best-in-class multi-tenancy, and full support for global eCommerce. Improve business outcomes with dozens of out of the box dashboards to measure your performance in real time and the ability to easily build custom reports in 30 minutes or less.

with dozens of out of the box dashboards to measure your performance in real time and the ability to easily build custom reports in 30 minutes or less. Scale and grow with industry-leading interoperability; access to global security, global servers, and global tools; and a full headless framework.

"This year our report has really highlighted extended enterprise, including partner and customer education, as a critical area of the Learning Systems market," said David Wilson, CEO, Fosway Group. "As an extended enterprise specialist, Thought Industries continues to innovate its offering to help corporate customers extend their focus to train their external stakeholders online."

"Avado has continued to innovate with its learning programmes since we joined Thought Industries," said Jill Kayton, Product Director at UK-based Avado. "We have a dynamic learning business that requires cohort-based learning, real-time business insights, and the ability to deliver exceptional learning experiences. Thought Industries helps us deliver on all of that and more."

"We are incredibly grateful to Fosway for recognizing Thought Industries as a leader in external enterprise learning in EMEA." said Barry Kelly, CEO, Thought Industries. "Creating exceptional learning experiences that give you a competitive edge has never been more important. With more than a decade of experience focused on external learning, our solution provides the flexibility and insights to help you grow and scale your learning business."

About Thought Industries

Thought Industries powers the business of learning with the industry's leading enterprise learning platform for customer, partner and professional training. The company was founded in 2013 around the core belief that online learning experiences should be modern, intuitive, engaging, and scalable. Today, the Thought Industries growing team builds and maintains the only learning platform with completely native tools and integrations that drive higher customer engagement, learner proficiency, and retention. Headquartered in Boston, Thought Industries has offices across North America and Europe. For more information, visit thoughtindustries.com and follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About the Fosway 9-Grid™

Fosway Group is Europe's #1 HR industry analyst. The Fosway 9-Grid™ provides a unique assessment of the principal learning and talent supply options available to organisations in EMEA. The analysis is based on extensive independent research and insights from Fosway's Corporate Research Network of over 250 organisations, including BP, HSBC, PwC, RBS, Sanofi, Shell, and Vodafone.

Visit the Fosway website at www.fosway.com for information on Fosway Group's research and services.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2354022/FOSWAY_BADGES_D_LEARN_SYS_Potential_Leader.jpg