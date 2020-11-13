Thermal Interface Materials Market worth $4.6 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Thermal Interface Materials Market by Chemistry (Silicone, Epoxy, Polyimide), Type (Greases & adhesives, Tapes & Films, Gap Fillers, others), Application (Computers, Telecom, Consumer Durables, Medical Devices, others), and Region-Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Thermal Interface Materials Market size is estimated at USD 2.8 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 4.6 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 10.4%. The thermal interface materials market is witnessing high growth owing to increasing demand for miniaturization of electronic devices, growing LED market, and increasing use of TIMs in end-use industries.

Silicone is the largest and fastest-growing chemistry segment of the thermal interface materials market.

The thermal interface materials market is segmented on the basis of chemistry into silicone, epoxy, polyimide, and others. Silicone is largest and is expected to witness the fastest growth rate due to its superior properties such as temperature variation stability, vibration & shock resistance, stability to mechanical stress, and resistance to chemical attack. This factor is driving the demand for cotton in the thermal interface materials market.

Greases & adhesives is the largest type segment of the thermal interface materials market.

The thermal interface materials market is segmented on the basis of type into greases & adhesives, tapes & films, gap fillers, metal-based TIMs, phase change materials, and others. Greases & adhesives is largest type owing to the easy to use and its increased use in various applications such as mobile phones, PCs, server CPUs, engine & transmission control modules, memory modules, power conversion equipment, and others.

Computers is the largest application of thermal interface materials market.

The thermal interface materials market is segmented on the basis of applications into computers, telecom, consumer durables, medical devices, industrial machinery, automotive electronics, and others. Among these, the computer segment is the largest application due to increasing use of TIMs in CPSs and GPUs of computers.

APAC is the fastest-growing market for thermal interface materials.

APAC is the largest market for thermal interface materials market due to growing population, growing internet user base, rising per-capita income, rapid industrialization, and development of end-use industries. Major companies in the market are establishing and expanding their manufacturing base in APAC region to meet the growing demand for thermal interface materials. Growing economies such as China, India, and Japan are major markets for TIMs in the region.

Honeywell International Inc. (US), 3M (US), Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Parker Hannifin Corporation (US), Dow Corning Corporation (US), Laird Technologies (US), Momentive Performance Materials (US), Indim Corporation (US), Wakefield-Vette (US), and Zalma Tech Co. Ltd. (South Korea) are the key players operating in the thermal interface materials textiles market.

