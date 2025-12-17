Human Microbiome Manufacturing Services worth $0.27 million by 2031 | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Human Microbiome Manufacturing Services Market is projected to grow from about USD 0.11 billion in 2025 to USD 0.27 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 16.7%.

Browse 250 market data Tables and 50 Figures spread through 414 Pages and in-depth TOC on " Human Microbiome Manufacturing Services Market - Global Forecast to 2031"

Human Microbiome Manufacturing Services Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2023–2031

2023–2031 2025 Market Size: USD 0.11 billion

USD 0.11 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 0.27 billion

USD 0.27 billion CAGR (2025–2030): 16.7%

Human Microbiome Manufacturing Services Market Trends & Insights:

By type, the fermentation & downstream processing segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 16.8% due to the central role of these processes in producing high-quality, scalable, and GMP-compliant live biotherapeutic products.

By disease, the gastrointestinal disease segment accounted for the largest share of the human microbiome manufacturing services market in 2024 due to the concentration of clinical programs targeting gut-related conditions.

North America accounted for the largest share of the human microbiome manufacturing services market in 2024 due to the strong concentration of advanced CDMOs and robust biopharmaceutical activity.

These market players have implemented various strategies, including product launches, acquisitions, agreements, collaborations, and expansions, to strengthen their market positions. In September 2024, Lonza expanded its microbial manufacturing capacity in Germany, scaling up its ability to produce live biotherapeutic products (LBPs). This expansion enhances Lonza's ability to meet the rising demand for clinical- and commercial-scale microbiome and biologics manufacturing.

By type, the fermentation & downstream processing segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2024.

the human microbiome manufacturing services market is divided into strain development & optimization, fermentation & downstream processing, formulation & fill/finish, and other services. In 2024, fermentation & downstream processing accounted for the largest share. This segment encompasses large-scale microbial cultivation, anaerobic processing, purification, and stabilization, all of which are necessary for the production of live biotherapeutics and microbial consortia. Growth is driven by increasing clinical and commercial demand for GMP-compliant microbial products and the complexity of anaerobic strains. Advanced bioprocessing technologies, scalable systems, and robust purification methods ensure consistent quality, making this segment crucial for the development of complete microbiome products.

By end user, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2024.

End users segment the human microbiome manufacturing services market into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, academic & research institutes, and other users. In 2024, pharmaceutical & biotechnology firms held the largest share. They lead the development of microbiome-based therapies, including live biotherapeutics, microbial consortia, and next-generation probiotics. These firms depend on specialized CDMOs for strain development, fermentation, downstream processing, formulation, and fill/finish under GMP conditions. Increasing clinical programs, chronic microbiome-related disorders, substantial investments, and collaborations with CDMOs drive their dominance, making them the most influential end users in the market.

North America accounted for the largest share of the market in 2024

In 2024, North America held the largest share of the human microbiome manufacturing services market. This growth is driven by a strong biotech ecosystem, advanced microbial processing, and a focus on live biotherapeutic products (LBPs). The US has made regulatory progress, including FDA approvals and fast-track designations, which boost investment in strain development, fermentation, downstream processing, and formulation. High clinical activity in metabolic, gastrointestinal, and immune disorders, along with specialized CDMOs offering GMP-compliant and anaerobic processing, supports market expansion. Strong funding, clear regulations, and global trial participation reinforce North America's leadership in microbiome sector manufacturing.

Top Companies in Human Microbiome Manufacturing Services Market:

The Top Companies in Human Microbiome Manufacturing Services Market include Lonza (Switzerland), Evonik (Germany), Lallemand Inc. (Canada), Cerbios-Pharma SA (Canada), Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), and Charles River Laboratories (US), among others.

