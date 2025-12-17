CYBLE is Recognized as a Star Company in the MarketsandMarkets' 360Quadrants for the Threat Intelligence Market

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. , Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyble, one of the leading U.S.-based cybersecurity solution providers pioneering in cyber threat-intelligence and digital-risk protection, has been recognized as a "Star Company" in the Threat Intelligence Market on the 360Quadrants platform powered by MarketsandMarkets. This recognition underscores Cyble's rapid global growth, AI-driven innovation, and expanding role in enabling enterprises and governments to proactively detect, assess, and mitigate emerging cyber risks across surface, deep, and dark-web ecosystems.

"Cyble has consistently demonstrated leadership through advanced cyber-intelligence automation, global research capabilities, and an expanding partner network," said the 360Quadrants assessment team. "Its scalable threat-intelligence engine, adaptive AI models, and strong customer success across highly regulated industries—BFSI, government, and critical infrastructure—highlight its significant market impact and continued innovation trajectory."

In the last 18 months, Cyble achieved major strategic milestones, including winning the Top InfoSec Innovator Award 2025, earning 24 G2 Fall 2025 badges, and being named among Y-Combinator's top AI-funded cybersecurity startups. The company strengthened its global presence through partnerships with Wipro Limited—whose shares rose nearly 2% following the announcement—integrating Cyble's AI-powered threat intelligence and dark web monitoring into Wipro's global cybersecurity and risk-management frameworks. It also partnered with FinTech Australia, Australia's peak fintech industry body, to help members meet evolving regulatory expectations under APRA's CPS 234 and CPS 230, enhancing resilience, compliance, and cyber-risk visibility across the financial technology sector.

Cyble stands out for its unified AI-powered cyber intelligence suite, including Cyble Vision, Cyble Hawk, and Blaze AI, delivering real-time dark-web intelligence, attack-surface visibility, SOC automation, and early-warning threat signals supported by Cyble Research and Intelligence Labs (CRIL). With operational hubs across the U.S., UAE, Saudi Arabia, India, Singapore, and Australia, and continuous investments in generative AI and autonomous cyber defense, Cyble continues to strengthen enterprise resilience and public-sector security against evolving cyber-crime, ransomware, and nation-state threats.

Research Methodology

The 360Quadrants provides an in-depth evaluation and comparison of each of the key market players based on various techno-commercial inputs provided by industry experts, customers, distributors, etc., along with secondary research – product brochures, analyst notes, company publications, business articles, white papers, trade sources, and various other databases. A well-defined methodology is adopted to provide detailed ratings to each market player concerning various parameters as outlined below:

Shortlisting of 20+ prominent market players & startups

Relevant portfolio mapping at the regional level

Key growth initiatives undertaken at the regional level

Revenue analysis at a regional and category level

Strategic collaborations with governments, patient/customer groups, etc.

Other industry-relevant parameters

