The Pulmonary Edema Therapeutics market is expected to display a steady growth of 3% due to the increase in road accidents leading to severe injury to the chest | UnivDatos Market Insights

NOIDA, India, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new report published by UnivDatos Markets Insights, the Pulmonary Edema Therapeutics Market was valued at more than USD 400 million in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 3% from 2022-2028. The analysis has been segmented into Drug Class (Diuretics, Opioid Analgesics, Vasodilators, Inotropes, and Others); Type (Cardiogenic Pulmonary Edema and Non-Cardiogenic Pulmonary Edema); Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies); Region/Country.

The pulmonary edema therapeutics market report has been aggregated by collecting informative data on various dynamics such as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. This innovative report makes use of several analyses to get a closer outlook on the pulmonary edema therapeutics market. The pulmonary edema therapeutics market report offers a detailed analysis of the latest industry developments and trending factors in the market that are influencing the market growth. Furthermore, this statistical market research repository examines and estimates the pulmonary edema therapeutics market at the global and regional levels.

Market Overview

A condition known as pulmonary edema is brought on by an accumulation of fluid in the lungs. The numerous air sacs in the lungs become blocked with this fluid, making breathing difficult. Supplemental oxygen is usually given as the first line of treatment for acute pulmonary edema through a nasal cannula, a flexible plastic tube with two openings that deliver oxygen to each nostril. Diuretics, blood pressure medications, morphine, and inotropes may be prescribed, depending on the severity of the condition and the underlying cause of pulmonary edema.

Furthermore, it is anticipated that the global market for pulmonary edema therapeutics will expand due to the rising incidence of heart failure, a major cause of pulmonary edema. For instance, as per the Places for Infectious prevention and Anticipation, in 2020, around 6.2 million grown-ups in the U.S. had a cardiovascular breakdown.

Some of the major players operating in the market include AbbVie Inc., Apotex Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., CMP Pharma Inc., Johnson and Johnson, Lupin Ltd., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

COVID-19 Impact

The pulmonary edema therapeutics market and healthcare systems have been moderately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Abnormal alveolar fluid metabolism in the lungs, which causes fluid buildup in the alveolar airspace, is the primary cause of COVID-19 mortality. Infection with the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus is the cause of this condition, which is known as pulmonary edema. Identifying the pathways that may contribute to pulmonary edema in people with severe Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) may aid in the treatment of this condition. The global pulmonary edema therapeutics market report is studied thoroughly with several aspects that would help stakeholders in making their decisions more curated.

On the basis of type, the market is categorized into cardiogenic pulmonary edema and non-cardiogenic pulmonary edema. Among these, cardiogenic pulmonary edema to hold a significant share of the market in 2020. This is mainly due to the increasing rate of heart failure because it is one of the most common causes of cardiogenic pulmonary edema and it is one of the most common causes of death among adults globally.

Based on the distribution channel, the pulmonary edema therapeutics market has been classified into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies. The hospital pharmacies category is to witness higher adoption of pulmonary edema therapeutics during the forecast period. This is mainly due to the availability of skilled healthcare professionals & the safety & efficacy during the treatment procedures also rising hospital administration of pulmonary edema patients globally are the major factors for the growth of the segment.

Pulmonary Edema Therapeutics Market Geographical Segmentation Includes:

North America ( United States , Canada , and Rest of North America )

( , , and Rest of ) Europe ( Germany , United Kingdom , Spain , Italy , France , and the Rest of Europe )

( , , , , , and the Rest of ) Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , India , and the Rest of Asia-Pacific )

( , , , and the Rest of ) Rest of the World

North America is anticipated to grow at a substantial CAGR during the forecast period. The high prevalence of risk factors and the growing acceptance of medications to treat pulmonary edema are factors for the growth of the market in the region. In addition, the region's abundance of clinics and accessibility to technologically advanced instruments are further propelling the market's expansion. Additionally, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimate that heart disease accounts for 647,000 annual deaths in the US, or 1 in 4 deaths.

The major players targeting the market include

AbbVie Inc.

Apotex Inc.

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

CMP Pharma Inc.

Johnson and Johnson

Lupin Ltd.

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Competitive Landscape

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been elaborated by analyzing several leading key players operating worldwide. The specialist team of research analysts sheds light on various traits such as global market competition, market share, most recent industry advancements, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions by leading companies in the pulmonary edema therapeutics market. The major players have been analyzed by using research methodologies for getting insight views on global competition.

Key questions resolved through this analytical market research report include:

What are the latest trends, new patterns, and technological advancements in the pulmonary edema therapeutics market?

Which factors are influencing the pulmonary edema therapeutics market over the forecast period?

What are the global challenges, threats, and risks in the pulmonary edema therapeutics market?

Which factors are propelling and restraining the pulmonary edema therapeutics market?

What are the demanding global regions of the pulmonary edema therapeutics market?

What will be the global market size in the upcoming years?

What are the crucial market acquisition strategies and policies applied by global companies?

Pulmonary Edema Therapeutics Market Report Coverage

Report Attribute Details Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2028 Growth momentum Accelerate at a CAGR of over 3% Market size 2020 USD 400 million Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Rest of World Major contributing region North America to Dominate the Global Pulmonary Edema Therapeutics Market Key countries covered United States, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, China, Japan, India, and Australia Companies profiled AbbVie Inc., Apotex Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., CMP Pharma Inc., Johnson and Johnson, Lupin Ltd., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Report Scope Market Trends, Drivers, and Restraints; Revenue Estimation and Forecast; Segmentation Analysis; Impact of COVID-19; Demand and Supply Side Analysis; Competitive Landscape; Company Profiling Segments Covered By Drug Class; By Type; By Distribution Channel; By Region/Country

