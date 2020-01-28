The Nomination Committee Proposes That Fredrik Lindberg is Elected to the Board of Directors

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Enzymatica's Nomination Committee proposes to the Annual General Meeting on May 5, 2020 that Bengt Baron, Marianne Dicander Alexandersson, Guðmundur Pálmason, Mats Andersson and Louise Nicolin are re-elected, and that Fredrik Lindberg, the company's present CEO, will replace Sigurgeir Guðlaugsson, who will not be seeking re-election.

As announced earlier, Fredrik Lindberg will leave the company at summer after having accepted a job offer from a private pharmaceutical company that does not compete with Enzymatica.

"We are very pleased that Fredrik is at disposal to be elected to the Board of Directors. Since Fredrik has a long experience and knowledge of Enzymatica, and possesses great medical expertise, it is most valuable that he can continue to work for the company," says Håkan Roos, Chairman of the Nomination Committee, and continues:

"We would also like to thank Sigurgeir Guðlaugsson for his strong contributions to the Board of Directors with his international experience from life science companies and a strong network."

Fredrik Lindberg has been CEO and Chief Medical Officer for Enzymatica since 2015. Before that he was CEO and Chief Scientific Officer for the listed medtech company BoneSupport. He has also been Medical Director Nordic Area for the American company Searle Pharmaceuticals. Fredrik is an MD, PhD and Associate Professor in Clinical Pharmacology, and was head at the Department of Clinical Pharmacology at Lund University Hospital.

About Enzymatica AB

Enzymatica AB is a Swedish life science company that develops and sells health care products for primarily conditions of the ear-nose-and-throat region. The products are based on a barrier technology that includes marine enzymes. The company's first product is the medical device ColdZyme®, a mouth spray against common cold. The product has been launched in about ten markets. The strategy is to continue to grow by developing more health care products and strengthening the company's position in existing markets and expanding into new geographic markets through established partners. The company has its headquarters in Lund and is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. For more information, visit: www.enzymatica.com and www.enzymatica.se/en/section/media/press-releases/

