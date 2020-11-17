The MetroHealth System in the US adds digital pathology from Sectra to enterprise

LINKÖPING, Sweden, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) will add its digital pathology module to the Sectra enterprise imaging solution located throughout MetroHealth. This will enable pathologists to read cases from any location, including their homes, and allow for streamlined tumor board meetings and improved cancer care for patients.

"By offering integration of whole scanned slides and radiology images on one platform, Sectra represents a huge step forward in patient care," says Dr. Agnes Loeffler, Department Chair of Pathology at The MetroHealth System.

The initial implementation will focus on the development of workflows around quality assurance within pathology, seamless integration of pathology with tumor boards, and a teaching and research database for the 13 pathologists and 9 residents at MetroHealth. Efficiencies in these workflows will improve the ability of pathologists to actively participate in patient management teams. The contract was signed in October 2020.

MetroHealth's staff of 7,800 employees provides care at 4 hospitals, 20 health centers, and 40 additional sites in Northeast Ohio. Each active physician holds a faculty appointment at Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine.

Sectra's pathology module received FDA approval in the US in March 2020 and is part of Sectra's enterprise imaging offering. It provides a unified strategy for all imaging needs while lowering operational costs. The scalable and modular solution, with a VNA at its core, allows healthcare providers to grow from ology to ology and from enterprise to enterprise. Read more about Sectra's enterprise imaging solution and why Sectra PACS is ranked "Best in KLAS" for seven consecutive years at medical.sectra.com.

About Sectra

Sectra assists hospitals throughout the world to enhance the efficiency of care, and authorities and defense forces in Europe to protect society's most sensitive information. Thereby, Sectra contributes to a healthier and safer society. The company was founded in 1978, has its head office in Linköping, Sweden, with direct sales in 19 countries, and operates through partners worldwide. Sales in the 2019/2020 fiscal year totaled SEK 1,661 million. The Sectra share is quoted on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange. For more information, visit sectra.com.

