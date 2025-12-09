Four NHS trusts boost collaboration with Sectra's cloud service to deliver improved patient care

LINKÖPING, Sweden, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) will provide four NHS trusts with a single enterprise imaging solution delivered as a cloud service, Sectra One Cloud. Three of these trusts are existing Sectra customers, all of which will now migrate to the joint cloud service. Moving to Sectra One Cloud will strengthen cybersecurity and simplify IT management. Moreover, consolidating into a unified solution will facilitate collaboration across the trusts' 15 hospitals, helping them manage growing imaging volumes while maintaining high-quality patient care.

"By moving our existing Sectra solution to the cloud, we can spend less time managing infrastructure and more time supporting our clinicians. It gives us the security and reliability we need to deliver imaging services seamlessly across all our hospitals. Consolidating all four trusts into a single, unified instance will strengthen our clinicians' collaboration capabilities across sites, as they will gain seamless access to and share patient information across the region," says Emma Jackson, Lead for Digital Imaging at Lancashire & South Cumbria.

The four NHS Trusts, Blackpool Teaching Hospitals, East Lancashire Hospitals, Lancashire Teaching Hospitals, and University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay, are located in Lancashire and South Cumbria in the UK and deliver care from 15 sites to around 1.8 million people across the region. Three of them have used Sectra's solutions for several years, and all four will now consolidate their radiology imaging and breast imaging into Sectra One Cloud. As Sectra One Cloud is a fully managed cloud service, it will be monitored, optimized, and continuously upgraded by Sectra, reducing the workload for IT teams. The service can also be scaled to meet rising volumes and support expansion into additional imaging specialties.

The contract for Sectra One Cloud was signed in the second quarter of Sectra's 2025/2026 fiscal year and the contracted order value amounts to GBP 27.5 million, of which GBP 14 million is guaranteed.

"Migrating imaging to the cloud not only strengthens security but also makes it easier to integrate emerging technologies such as AI into clinical workflows. This step ensures the trusts can scale and innovate without the constraints of on-premises infrastructure," says Jane Rendall, Managing Director for Sectra UK and Ireland.

Sectra's enterprise imaging solution provides a unified strategy for all imaging needs while lowering operational costs. The scalable and modular solution, with a VNA at its core, allows healthcare providers to grow from ology to ology and from enterprise to enterprise. Visit Sectra's website to read more about Sectra and why it's top-ranked in 'Best in KLAS'.

For further information, please contact:

Dr. Torbjörn Kronander, CEO and President Sectra AB, 46 (0) 705 23 52 27

Marie Ekström Trägårdh, Executive Vice President Sectra AB and President Sectra Imaging IT Solutions, 46 (0)708 23 56 10

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.

https://news.cision.com/sectra/r/four-nhs-trusts-boost-collaboration-with-sectra-s-cloud-service-to-deliver-improved-patient-care,c4278571

The following files are available for download: