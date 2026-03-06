Sectra's nine-month interim report 2025/2026: The industry's most satisfied customers for the thirteenth consecutive year

LINKÖPING, Sweden, March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra's (STO: SECT B) enterprise imaging module for radiology is ranked number one by users around the world. Helping customers solve real-life challenges and striving for customer satisfaction are contributing to success in all operating areas, and high order bookings in the nine-month period.

Third quarter: November 2025–January 20261

Contracted order bookings increased 35.0% to SEK 1,306.7 million (967.6), of which SEK 1,093.3 million (710.8) pertained to guaranteed order bookings. Of the guaranteed order bookings, 11% were recognized during the quarter and a further 12–22% will pertain to revenue within 12 months after the end of the quarter.

Net sales increased 5.1% to SEK 892.0 million (848.4). Based on unadjusted exchange rates compared with the year-earlier quarter, the increase was 15.9%. Recurring revenue accounted for SEK 632.0 million (525.8) of net sales, up 20.2%. Based on unadjusted exchange rates, the increase was 32.9%. Cloud recurring revenue (CRR) increased 53.3% to SEK 249.5 million (162.8).

Operating profit totaled SEK 194.1 million (204.7), corresponding to an operating margin of 21.8% (24.1). Based on unadjusted exchange rates compared with the year-earlier quarter, operating profit rose 16.9%. The outcome includes SEK 1.8 million (11.1) in costs for share-based incentive programs. These costs were impacted by the share price trend, which resulted in lower costs than in the comparative quarter.

Profit for the period amounted to SEK 155.1 million (176.2).

Cash flow from operations amounted to SEK 418.1 million (483.2).

Nine-month period: May 2025–January 20261

Contracted order bookings increased 4.2% to SEK 6,047.9 million (5,805.7), of which SEK 4,531.5 million (5,270.9) pertained to guaranteed order bookings.

Net sales increased 7.9% to SEK 2,508.5 million (2,325.7). Based on unadjusted exchange rates compared with the year-earlier period, the increase was 16.0%. Recurring revenue accounted for SEK 1,769.1 million (1,492.8) of net sales, up 18.5%. Based on unadjusted exchange rates, the increase was 27.7%. Cloud recurring revenue (CRR) increased 57.5% to SEK 641.1 million (407.0).

Operating profit rose 21.1% to SEK 501.5 million (414.1), corresponding to an operating margin of 20.0% (17.8). Based on unadjusted exchange rates compared with the year-earlier period, operating profit rose 42.1%. The outcome includes SEK 54.1 million (37.4) in costs for share-based incentive programs. The increase was due to a new program that started during the second half of the previous fiscal year.

Profit for the period amounted to SEK 406.3 million (344.4).

Cash flow from operations amounted to SEK 577.7 million (602.5).

1 Figures in parentheses pertain to the corresponding period/quarter in the preceding fiscal year and are presented excluding the effects of a patent settlement that had a positive impact of SEK 110 million on operating profit. The business transaction was a non-recurring item and was recognized in its entirety during the third quarter of 2024/2025. The patent settlement had no effect on order intake and net sales. Read the attached financial report for further information.

Comments from Torbjörn Kronander, President and CEO of Sectra AB

"I am proud that Sectra has once again received a number one ranking from our customers in independent evaluations. Satisfied customers stay and grow with us, which is the ultimate proof that we deliver value for businesses with the highest demands on trust, quality and reliability.

"Financially, our underlying operating profit trend was positive for the nine-month period, although the outcome did not surpass the figures for the comparative period, which included significant positive non-recurring effects from a patent settlement. The outcome for this year was also negatively impacted by exchange-rate movements and delays in product deliveries in Secure Communications. As previously communicated, these delays are expected to have a relatively powerful impact on the financial outcome of the security operations for the remainder of the fiscal year. We do not expect these effects to subside until next year.

"In our medical operations, the ongoing transition to service sales is progressing. Increased production volumes from new customer deployments are contributing to growing sales and profitability. Imaging IT Solutions' sales surpassed SEK 3 billion for the rolling 12-month period, with the US operations displaying the fastest growth.

"We believe that by combining our in-depth understanding of our customers' businesses with AI technology, we have an opportunity to further strengthen our offerings and help our customers enter this new reality. We have a stable base of long-term recurring revenue, a very low churn rate, and are growing in pace with our customers. This provides us with a strong position as we continue to invest in innovation, new business and the transition to cloud-based services."

Read the attached financial report for further CEO comments and information.

Presentation of the financial report

Torbjörn Kronander, President and CEO of Sectra AB, and Jessica Holmquist, CFO of Sectra AB, will present the financial report and answer questions. The presentation will be held in English.

Time: March 6, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. CET

Follow live or listen to the recording afterward: https://investor.sectra.com/q3report2526

This information constitutes information that Sectra AB (publ) is obligated to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 8:15 a.m. (CET) on March 6, 2026.

For further information, please contact:

Dr. Torbjörn Kronander, President and CEO, Sectra AB, +46 (0) 705 23 52 27

