Swedish health care region expands with Sectra and digitizes pathology for advanced cancer care

LINKÖPING, Sweden, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Swedish healthcare provider Region Halland will expand its use of international medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra's (STO: SECT B) solutions by adding digital pathology. Replacing microscopes with a digital workflow will provide them with instant remote access to images, facilitating sharing of second opinions, ultimately leading to further enhancements and efficiencies within cancer diagnostics in the region.

"Region Halland's decision reflects their strong commitment to enhancing cancer care. Regions across Sweden are recognizing the value of digital pathology and leading the way in its adoption, and with Region Halland, we have now helped over 60% of Sweden's regions take this important step. We look forward to supporting Halland in this transformation and helping them realize the full potential of a digital workflow," says Daniel Karlsson, Managing Director at Sectra Nordics.

Region Halland has used Sectra's solutions within its radiology and breast imaging workflows for several years. Following this new addition, they will begin using Sectra's digital pathology module to further enhance their pathology workflows. Digital pathology brings numerous advantages for hospitals, pathologists, and patients alike. With Sectra's solution, Region Halland will gain a vendor-neutral and scalable system that strengthens data security and reduces time spent on manual processes.

Moreover, their pathologists will eventually be able to carry out the entire diagnostic process within one single application, including additional orders and reporting. They will also have the opportunity to integrate AI into their daily work to further enhance efficiency and diagnostic precision. By replacing microscopes with a digital workflow, pathologists gain instant—and when needed, remote—access to digital images of tissue samples, as well as easier access to and sharing of images to strengthen collaboration.

The 7-year contract for Sectra's pathology module was signed in November 2025. The contracted order value amounts to 37.5 MSEK, of which 23.9 MSEK is guaranteed.

The pathology module is a part of Sectra's enterprise imaging solution which provides a unified strategy for all imaging needs while lowering operational costs. The scalable and modular solution, with a VNA at its core, allows healthcare providers to grow from ology to ology and from enterprise to enterprise. Visit Sectra's website to read more about Sectra and why it's top-ranked in 'Best in KLAS'.

