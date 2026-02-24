TrackTrace is built in alignment with EU regulations for Digital Product Passport (DPP) under the framework of the Ecodesign for Sustainable Product Regulation (ESPR).

SCHWYZ, Switzerland, February 24 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hashgraph Group (THG), the Swiss-based Web3 and AI technology engineering company operating within the Hedera ecosystem, has today announced the launch of TrackTrace, deployed as a fully managed enterprise-grade solution that transforms and enhances global supply chain transparency through real-time tracking of products from origin, ethical sourcing, and carbon emissions data.

The Hashgraph Group announces the launch of TrackTrace for Compliance with EU’s Digital Product Passport (DPP) Regulation

TrackTrace enables the certification of product authenticity and immutable data audit trails, while providing end-to-end transparency and traceability through cryptographically verified decentralized identifiers (DIDs). The platform creates verifiable audit trails of product-specific data, sustainability credentials, durability, reparability, and various other product data, while applying Agentic AI for workflow automation and compliant DPP reporting.

TrackTrace enables the linkage between physical events and digital records in a tamper-proof environment by integrating THG's existing product IDTrust to provide decentralized identity and verifiable credentials, with digital executable business processes and immutable data audit trails anchored on Hedera – the world's leading and most energy-efficient distributed ledger technology (DLT) that is governed by a council of leading global organisations such as Dell, Deutsche Telecom, EDF, FedEx, Google, Hitachi, IBM, Mondelēz, and Standard Bank, just to name a few of the over 30 Hedera Council members.

Built for enterprises, TrackTrace supports compliance with the EU's Ecodesign for Sustainable Products Regulation (ESPR), which introduces mandatory sustainability and circularity norms across various regulated product categories. The requirement for a digital product passport applies to all products, including all components and intermediate products manufactured or put into operation in the EU. Under the ESPR framework, all products will require a digital record, typically accessed via QR code, containing data on a product's origin, composition, sustainability credentials, and lifecycle.

The Hashgraph Group's efforts to evolve in accordance with regulatory changes are echoed across the Hedera ecosystem, with the recent announcement by FedEx that it has joined the Hedera Council to advance trusted digital infrastructure for global shipments and the future of digital global supply chains. TrackTrace is designed and built to enable the digital evolution of global supply chains by leveraging the convergence of agentic intelligence and workflow automation with decentralization and trusted data infrastructure, offering enhanced digital visibility, governance, and compliance across entire product lifecycles and environments.

"The European Green Deal strives to establish the first climate-neutral continent by 2050 and needs infrastructure it can trust to transform Europe into a modern, efficient, and sustainable, economy," said Stefan Deiss, Co-Founder & CEO at The Hashgraph Group. "With TrackTrace built on Hedera, we deliver that critical trust data infrastructure layer that enables companies to comply with DPP regulation, while strengthening global supply chain integrity and fostering the transition to a sustainable, transparent, and circular economy."

Set to come into force in 2027, the DPP regulation will apply to categories including textiles, construction materials, batteries and electronics, fundamentally reshaping how products are designed, tracked, and reported across the European market. For businesses targeting the EU market, DPP becomes a strategic priority that requires urgent focus to ensure compliance with the ESPR. According to PwC, the DPP initiative will redefine how products are designed, produced, recycled, and managed across the EU. THG and PwC are already collaborating with enterprises that need to implement DPP in compliance with ESPR, leveraging TrackTrace to provide transparency, traceability, and auditability across the entire lifecycle of a product.

Micha Roon, Head of Engineering at The Hashgraph Group said, "In designing TrackTrace, we prioritized interoperability to ensure it communicates seamlessly with existing enterprise ERPs and diverse supply chain standards. We have embedded GDPR compliance by design, allowing businesses to share mandatory compliance data without exposing any sensitive intellectual property or personal information. Ultimately, our architecture leverages Hedera's consensus algorithm to deliver quantum-resistant data security, ensuring that every digital product passport is both immutable and verifiable across global supply chain borders."

The digital product passport also has implications for global trade since it does not only affect companies based in the EU. For instance, all products exported into the EU market, regardless of the country of manufacture, must have a corresponding DPP. For companies seeking to maintain market access, export products, and remain competitive within the EU market, time is of the essence to integrate DPP now into their product strategy, design, and operations.

About The Hashgraph Group

The Hashgraph Group (THG) is a Swiss-based Web3 and AI technology engineering company operating within the Hedera ecosystem. Specialized in the design, development, and deployment of enterprise-grade solutions on Hedera, THG is focused on building business without barriers by converging agentic intelligence and workflow automation with decentralization and trusted data infrastructure, enabling sustainable competitive advantage for its clients in the digital economy. For more information about THG, visit www.hashgraph-group.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2918149/TrackTrace.jpg