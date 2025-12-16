The Hashgraph Group Launches EcoGuard to Empower the Global Carbon Market

EcoGuard is revolutionizing how carbon credits are digitally created, stored, traded, and retired to ensure transparent and verifiable climate action.

SCHWYZ, Switzerland, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hashgraph Group (THG), the Swiss-based Web3 technology engineering company operating within the Hedera ecosystem, has today announced the widely-anticipated launch of EcoGuard, a secure, scalable, and sustainable carbon credit workflow platform. Built on Hedera network, the world's most energy-efficient distributed ledger technology (DLT), EcoGuard is redefining carbon market infrastructure by automating and embedding digital trust and data provenance directly into the entire carbon asset lifecycle, ensuring full traceability of every carbon credit from creation and verification to issuance, tracking, and retirement.

The global carbon market has evolved into a trillion-dollar ecosystem and is projected to reach USD 5 trillion by 2035, primarily driven by the Compliance Carbon Market (CCM). It remains fraught with structural challenges, deceptive greenwashing practices, and inability to scale effectively. These pain points represent a unique opportunity for game-changing innovations like EcoGuard, which is architecturally, technologically, and operationally, superior to other traceability platforms in the carbon market. EcoGuard is designed to support large-scale, production-grade tokenized ESG systems for government institutions, with primary focus on enabling and enforcing regulatory frameworks for the Compliance Carbon Market (CCM).

Unlike traditional ESG reporting platforms, EcoGuard does not prescribe a fixed data model or application flow. Instead, it provides extensible components for workflow orchestration, decentralized identity (DID), and verifiable credential (VC) management via IDTrust, allowing business to tailor solutions to meet their specific sector or regulatory context. Built on jBPM (Java Business Process Management) workflow engine that greatly improves visibility and the agility of business logic, EcoGuard is interoperable and can define, automate, and verify complex multi-stakeholder processes based on specific regulatory, sectoral, or operational needs – with cryptographic proof anchored on Hedera at every step of the process.

Stefan Deiss, Co-Founder & CEO at The Hashgraph Group said, "EcoGuard addresses the challenges of the global carbon markets and provides an end-to-end fully managed solution built on Hedera. EcoGuard is not just about transforming compliance from a burden into a sustainable revenue opportunity; it offers enterprises a verifiable, adaptable, and scalable platform to accelerate the journey towards net-zero targets and prove real climate action."

EcoGuard is not a stand-alone solution but part of a comprehensive suite of Web3 products offered by THG under its Hashgraph for Enterprise (H4E)® brand, aimed at building business without barriers. It offers an enhanced, rigorous, and developer-friendly architecture that is designed for flexible, auditable solutions for both the Compliance Carbon Market (CCM) and the Voluntary Carbon Market (VCM), which can be seamlessly integrated with other existing ESG platforms in the market. Its monitoring, risk management and emphasis on PostgreSQL for data reliability clearly demonstrates a holistic approach to ensuring operational stability, reliability, extensibility, and compliance.

Micha Roon, Head of Engineering at The Hashgraph Group added, "I'm incredibly proud of our engineering team for delivering EcoGuard. We've built upon our proven achievements in digital identity with IDTrust to create an easy-to-integrate trust solution that's anchored on Hedera. The robust platform's architecture leverages Hedera's cost-efficiency, making it economically viable to operate at scale while maintaining the cryptographic security and transparency that enterprises and governments demand."

To reinforce transparency and integrity of the global carbon markets, EcoGuard combines cryptographically anchored data with advanced fraud-detection capabilities, while Agentic AI automates workflows for enhanced and compliant ESG reporting. EcoGuard is supported with a 24/7 service helpdesk through HashCare – an industry-first ITIL-compliant framework for managed services on Hedera, ensuring business continuity through proactive monitoring and automated fault resolution, addressing troubleshooting tickets in real-time from simple queries to complex issues, with a guaranteed enterprise service level agreement (SLA).

EcoGuard aligns with THG's continued commitment to deliver transparent and trusted ESG compliant solutions on the Hedera DLT network. It builds upon ongoing sustainability efforts with multiple government institutions around the world, including its signed agreement with the Mahatma Phule Backward Class Development Corporation (MPBCDC) to implement the world's first State Carbon Bank for the Government of Maharashtra in India. THG will also be announcing new government-backed carbon bank agreements at the upcoming WEF Davos event in January 2026 under the theme of digital transformation and sustainability.

About The Hashgraph Group

The Hashgraph Group (THG) is a Swiss-based Web3 technology engineering company that operates exclusively within the Hedera ecosystem. Specialized in the design, development, and deployment of enterprise-grade solutions on Hedera's distributed ledger technology (DLT), THG is focussed on building business without barriers by enabling organisations around the world to adapt and compete in the Web3 economy.

