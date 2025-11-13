Aiming to improve transparency, trust, and accountability of ESG reporting, the collaboration leverages blockchain technology and ESG compliance expertise to deliver solutions for enterprise sustainability goals.

ZURICH, Switzerland, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hashgraph Group (THG) , a leader in designing, developing, and deploying enterprise solutions on the Hedera network globally, today announced a strategic collaboration with PwC Switzerland and PwC Germany , a global leader in regulatory, assurance, and sustainability advisory services. Together, they will enable enterprises to meet increasing ESG disclosure demands by leveraging Hedera's distributed ledger technology (DLT) to deliver trusted, auditable, and scalable ESG solutions.

The Hashgraph Group and PwC Partner to Launch Hedera-Powered ESG Solutions for Enterprises

With the carbon credit market projected to exceed $250 billion by 2030 , with regulators requiring extensive ESG disclosures, this strategic partnership arrives at a critical time where businesses face increasing pressure to not only report ESG performance but to also prove it, with reliable, auditable data that aligns with global standards such as GRI , TCFD , and SASB . By joining forces, THG and PwC will address these challenges by focusing on high-impact sustainability use cases, including carbon tracking and offsetting, renewable energy certificates, product lifecycle traceability, and circular economy initiatives.

A key aspect of this collaboration is the deployment of the Hedera-powered EcoGuard platform, a DLT sustainability solution built on the Hedera network. Acting as a digital trust layer, the platform anchors ESG data to the blockchain, creating immutable, tokenized records that enable independent verification, auditability, and regulatory alignment. Delivered as a managed service, EcoGuard integrates seamlessly with enterprise systems and supports long-term compliance and operational continuity. The collaboration's first wave of enterprise integrations will focus on selecting large enterprises and government use cases, with global expansion planned across various key sectors including energy, manufacturing, and financial services, setting a new standard in ESG transformation.

Stefan Deiss, Co-Founder and CEO of The Hashgraph Group, said: "This strategic partnership with PwC reflects our shared commitment to redefining corporate sustainability reporting based on transparency, trust, and accountability. In the face of escalating climate change, integrity in ESG data is no longer optional, it's foundational. Built on Hedera as the world's greenest distributed ledger technology, EcoGuard is ensuring ESG compliance with the latest industry standards and laying the digital infrastructure to turn environmental ambition into verifiable action at a global scale."

Recently Verra became the first big standards group in the carbon market to connect with Hedera. The partnership seeks to set the stage for a more transparent and scalable future for global carbon markets. The collaboration seeks to update how carbon credit projects are managed, monitored, and verified. This will make the process quicker, easier, and more aligned with environmental goals.

Dr. Antonios Koumbarakis, Partner at PwC Switzerland, added: "I'm proud of our collaboration with Hedera, which is designed to empower organizations in their decarbonization and resource efficiency journeys. By harnessing cutting-edge technology, we aim to enhance transparency, ensure regulatory compliance, and unlock long-term value "

Konstantin Dagianis , Partner at PwC Germany, comments: "PwC and THG are joining forces to focus on sustainability use cases, addressing regulatory, business, and technological aspects. This partnership provides companies with an integrated solution that meets compliance requirements not just internally but across the entire value chain. With upcoming regulations on the horizon, we are excited about this collaboration and our ability to support clients from concept to implementation."

About The Hashgraph Group

The Hashgraph Group (THG) is a Swiss-based Web3 technology and engineering company that operates within the Hedera ecosystem, specialized in design, development, and deployment of enterprise-grade solutions aimed at enabling enterprises and governments to adapt and compete in the Web3 economy. Focused on building business without barriers, THG unlocks new business and growth opportunities for enterprises globally. For more information about The Hashgraph Group, visit www.hashgraph-group.com .

For Media Enquiries:

The Hashgraph Group (THG)

Wachsman

thehashgraphassociation@wachsman.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2822269/Hashgraph_Group_and_PwC.jpg