The Green Superfuel That Could Disrupt Global Energy Markers

- FN Media Group Presents GlobalInvestmentDaily.com Market Commentary

LONDON, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new superfuel duo backed by the U.S. Department of Energy is preparing to upend the energy sector…It could make or break heavy industry. It could rule the high seas. It could completely overshadow lithium. Mentioned in today's commentary includes: Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP), Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI), Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE), Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG), FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL).



One of the superfuels is already a crowded space packed with big money. The other is a retail investor's back door into the next commodity supercycle. And the advantage goes to a company that isn't even on Wall Street's radar.

The superfuel duo is hydrogen and ammonia, and their "green" versions are positioned to be the only earthly fuels that produce zero emissions when burned. That makes them the emerging keys to the world's carbon emissions goals…The little-known pioneer behind the greening of ammonia is AmmPower Corp. ( AMMP ; AMMPF ).

The global ammonia market was at $48 billion in 2016, and in less than 4 years, it's set to hit $76 billion. The world. now knows how to use it commercially in a safe and cost-effective way for massive industries far beyond the food supply chain.

Making The Hydrogen Revolution Possible

Hydrogen is several times more powerful than gas…It's cleaner…It blows lithium away for heavy industry.

Hydrogen fuel cells have an energy to weight ratio ten times greater than lithium-ion batteries, leading to far greater range and lighter vehicles. And while lithium batteries have a limited lifespan, hydrogen fuel cells don't degrade. That's a huge environmental benefit.

Hydrogen has far more energy density even than gasoline, but it's immensely challenging to store and transport. That's where ammonia comes in to enable a true energy revolution.

Scientists have now found a way to safely store and transport hydrogen, using ammonia. And AmmPower Corp. ( AMMP ; AMMPF ) is helping to pioneer the technology for this soon to be $80-billion opportunity.

Ammonia Sees Growing Applications



Hydrogen and ammonia are positioned to completely disrupt shipping as we know it. And AmmPower isn't just developing green ammonia storage and hydrogen cracking solutions.…

It's also working to produce carbon-free green ammonia, and for the shipping industry, this is proving to be yet another way to comply with fast-changing emissions rules. In fact, AmmPower recently announced the formation of AmmPower Marine Corp. ("AMC") specifically focused on opportunities in the marine industry.



Tankers can run on green ammonia, and some hydrogen/ammonia tankers are about to hit the high seas...It has become the key to our hydrogen revolution, which now appears to be unstoppable. And that's great news for AmmPower ( AMMP ; AMMPF ).

Giants In The Industry Hope To Capitalize, As Well



Ballard Power Systems (BLPD) is a Canadian company that designs, develops and manufactures fuel cell products. Their work in the transportation industry has made them an important player in developing hydrogen-powered cars for both private use and public transit buses to help reduce emissions on city roads.

Recently Ballard partnered with Linamar to develop fuel cell solutions for light duty vehicles. In a release, the company stated, "In the starting phase of work under the framework agreement, a demonstration platform with a fuel cell powertrain solution will be co-developed, with Ballard providing the fuel cell subsystem and Linamar providing the rolling chassis, tanks, enclosures, cradles and other balance of plant."



Cummins Inc. (CMI) expanded its hydrogen production capabilities two years ago when it acquired Canada-based Hydrogenics Corporation (with France's Air Liquide retaining part ownership). The acquisition gave Cummins new expertise in both hydrogen fuel cells and in electrolysis, better positioning it for energy transition-related work. Since then, Cummins has been engaged in a host of small-scale green hydrogen projects.





"In terms of project size, while 10MW was a target a couple years ago, we already have a 20MW PEM electrolyser in operation today in Canada," said Denis Thomas, Global Business Development Leader for Electrolyzers at Cummins. "The next logical step are projects in the range of 100-500MW, which would be stepping stones to very large projects in the gigawatt range," he added.



Bloom Energy (BE) is a California-based company that creates, builds, and sells innovative new fuel cell systems. Not only is Bloom one of the only companies actually consistently generating revenue in the fuel cell industry, but it also has significantly higher margins. Another thing to consider in the fuel cell race is that Bloom Energy is targeting different markets than some of its competitors. They make large fuel cells for commercial buildings, whereas Plug and Ballard are mainly materials-handlers who supply forklifts, buses, trucks - similar vehicles with small transportation needs.

Recently, Plug Power (PLUG) also announced a brand-new green hydrogen plant that will serve customers across the southeastern United States. Andy Marsh, CEO of Plug Power noted, "With this hydrogen production plant, we are expanding our green hydrogen network to provide zero-emissions fuel to customers in Georgia and across the Southeast," adding, "Investing in Camden County is the right choice to support Plug Power's continued growth."



FuelCell Energy (FCEL) has just announced multiple awards to provide clean energy to the Northeast Power Grid. "We are honored to be awarded all four of these bids, as these projects will further advance Connecticut's clean energy grid transformation," said Jason Few, President and Chief Executive Officer of FuelCell Energy, Inc. "FuelCell Energy looks forward to putting our proprietary technological capabilities to work, helping businesses and residents of Connecticut enjoy enhanced, reliable, clean, and distributed energy resources that reduce the transmission risk generally associated with centralized generation assets



By: Alex Kimani

** IMPORTANT NOTICE AND DISCLAIMER -- PLEASE READ CAREFULLY! **

PAID ADVERTISEMENT . This article is a paid advertisement. GlobalInvestmentDaily.com and its owners, managers, employees, and assigns (collectively "the Publisher") is often paid by one or more of the profiled companies or a third party to disseminate these types of communications. In this case, the Publisher has been compensated by AmmPower Corp. ("AmmPower" or "AMMP") to conduct investor awareness advertising and marketing. AmmPower paid the Publisher to produce and disseminate five similar articles and additional banner ads at a rate of ninety thousand US dollars per article. This compensation should be viewed as a major conflict with our ability to be unbiased.



Readers should beware that third parties, profiled companies, and/or their affiliates may liquidate shares of the profiled companies at any time, including at or near the time you receive this communication, which has the potential to hurt share prices. Frequently companies profiled in our articles experience a large increase in volume and share price during the course of investor awareness marketing, which often ends as soon as the investor awareness marketing ceases. The investor awareness marketing may be as brief as one day, after which a large decrease in volume and share price may likely occur.



This communication is not, and should not be construed to be, an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. Neither this communication nor the Publisher purport to provide a complete analysis of any company or its financial position. The Publisher is not, and does not purport to be, a broker-dealer or registered investment adviser. This communication is not, and should not be construed to be, personalized investment advice directed to or appropriate for any particular investor. Any investment should be made only after consulting a professional investment advisor and only after reviewing the financial statements and other pertinent corporate information about the company. Further, readers are advised to read and carefully consider the Risk Factors identified and discussed in the advertised company's SEC, SEDAR and/or other government filings. Investing in securities, particularly microcap securities, is speculative and carries a high degree of risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. This communication is based on information generally available to the public and on interviews with company management, and does not (to the Publisher's knowledge, as confirmed by AmmPower) contain any material, non-public information. The information on which it is based is believed to be reliable. Nevertheless, the Publisher cannot guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information.

SHARE OWNERSHIP. The Publisher owns shares in the featured company and therefore has an additional incentive to see the featured company's stock perform well. The Publisher does not undertake any obligation to notify the market when it decides to buy or sell shares of the issuer in the market. The Publisher will be buying and selling shares of the featured company for its own profit. This is why we stress that you conduct extensive due diligence as well as seek the advice of your financial advisor or a registered broker-dealer before investing in any securities.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS. This publication contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding expected continual growth of the featured companies and/or industry. The Publisher notes that statements contained herein that look forward in time, which include everything other than historical information, involve risks and uncertainties that may affect the companies' actual results of operations. Forward looking statements in this publication include that the global demand for ammonia and hydrogen as commodities will continue to increase; that the research and development in the energy sector will lead to adoption of hydrogen and ammonia as commercially viable fuel sources for the automotive, aircraft, marine, industrial or other sectors in the future; that governments will continue to implement initiatives supporting reduced carbon emissions and that ammonia and hydrogen will gain traction and commercial viability as potential carbon-free or low carbon fuel alternatives; that AMMP will be able to develop an efficient process and proprietary intellectual property for the production of green ammonia and that AMMP's process, if developed, will be adopted commercially to allow use of green ammonia and/or hydrogen as viable fuel sources; that AMMP will meet its proposed development program and funding milestones to develop its technology process and produce the proposed AMMP power units; that AMMP will be able to complete and establish its proposed manufacturing facility and produce ammonia power units which will be sold as commercially viable fuel alternatives; that investors will continue to seek opportunities for investment in green technologies and that hydrogen and ammonia will be considered as viable investment opportunities in the future; and that AMMP can carry out its business plans. These forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Risks that could change or prevent these statements from coming to fruition include the global demand for ammonia and hydrogen may not actually continue to increase if other energy alternatives such as solar, wind or hydroelectric are favored over ammonia and hydrogen; that the research and development in the energy sector may lead to rejection of hydrogen and ammonia as commercially viable fuel sources for the automotive, aircraft, marine, industrial or other sectors in the future, and that research may find that other fuels or energy sources provide safer, more cost efficient and/or more viable fuel alternatives; that governments may not implement the anticipated funding and initiatives to support reduced carbon emissions sufficient for ammonia and hydrogen to gain necessary traction or commercial viability as fuel alternatives; that AMMP may be unable to develop an efficient process or any unique proprietary intellectual property for the production of green ammonia or, even if developed, may ultimately fail to be adopted as commercially viable for any reason; that AMMP may be unable meet its proposed development timeline and funding milestones to develop its technology process and produce the proposed AMMP power units; that AMMP may be unable to establish its proposed manufacturing facility and produce ammonia power units, or if such units are developed, that they may not be sold as commercially viable fuel alternatives; that investors favor other clean energy opportunities than hydrogen and ammonia or that other fuel alternatives such as solar, wind and hydroelectric may be considered more commercially viable; and that AMMP may, for any number of reasons, fail to carry out its intended business plans. The forward-looking information contained herein is given as of the date hereof and we assume no responsibility to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

INDEMNIFICATION/RELEASE OF LIABILITY. By reading this communication, you acknowledge that you have read and understand this disclaimer, and further that to the greatest extent permitted under law, you release the Publisher, its affiliates, assigns and successors from any and all liability, damages, and injury from this communication. You further warrant that you are solely responsible for any financial outcome that may come from your investment decisions.

TERMS OF USE. By reading this communication you agree that you have reviewed and fully agree to the Terms of Use found here http://GlobalInvestmentDaily.com/Terms-of-Use. If you do not agree to the Terms of Use http://GlobalInvestmentDaily.com/Terms-of-Use, please contact GlobalInvestmentDaily.com to discontinue receiving future communications.

INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY. GlobalInvestmentDaily.com is the Publisher's trademark. All other trademarks used in this communication are the property of their respective trademark holders. The Publisher is not affiliated, connected, or associated with, and is not sponsored, approved, or originated by, the trademark holders unless otherwise stated. No claim is made by the Publisher to any rights in any third-party trademarks.

DISCLAIMER: GlobalInvestmentDaily.com is Source of all content listed above. FN Media Group, LLC (FNM), is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated in any manner with GlobalInvestmentDaily.com or any company mentioned herein. The commentary, views and opinions expressed in this release by GlobalInvestmentDaily.com are solely those of GlobalInvestmentDaily.com and are not shared by and do not reflect in any manner the views or opinions of FNM. FNM is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. FNM and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination and financial marketing solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. FNM was not compensated by any public company mentioned herein to disseminate this press release. FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and FNM undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

Contact Information:

Media Contact e-mail: editor@financialnewsmedia.com

U.S. Phone: +1(954)345-0611

SOURCE GlobalInvestmentDaily.com