The Global Echocardiography Devices Market to Boost at a CAGR of 5.78% by 2027 | DelveInsight

The echocardiography devices market is expected to expand favorably, owing to the rising demand for echocardiography devices, which is mostly due to the rising prevalence of cardiovascular disorders among individuals. Another promising factor is the increasing prevalence of lifestyle problems such as hypertension and obesity. Furthermore, the increased prevalence of structural heart diseases, as well as the incorporation of innovative technologies in new devices, will play an important part in developing an upward growth trend in the echocardiography devices market during the forecast period (2022–2027).

As per DelveInsight analysis, North America is anticipated to dominate the global echocardiography devices market during the forecast period.

is anticipated to dominate the global echocardiography devices market during the forecast period. Leading echocardiography devices companies such as Siemens Healthineers AG, General Electric Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V, ESAOTE SPA., Samsung Healthcare, SternMed GmbH, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd, CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION, FUJIFILM Corporation, Neusoft Corporation, MediSono, Clarius Mobile Health Corp., Whale Imaging., Shenzhen Ricso Technology Co., Ltd., CHISON Medical Technologies Co., Ltd., TELEMED UAB, Inc, ALPINION MEDICAL SYSTEMS Co., Ltd , and several others are currently dominating the echocardiography devices market.

, and several others are currently dominating the echocardiography devices market. In September 2021 , Us2.ai , a Singapore -based MedTech firm backed by Sequoia India and EDBI, received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance for Us2.v1, a completely automated decision support tool for echocardiography.

, a -based MedTech firm backed by Sequoia India and EDBI, received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance for Us2.v1, a completely automated decision support tool for echocardiography. In October 2020 , GE Healthcare received the U.S. FDA 510k clearance for their Ultra Edition package on Vivid cardiovascular ultrasound systems with new features based on artificial intelligence (AI) that enable clinicians to acquire faster, more repeatable exams.

received the U.S. FDA clearance for their Ultra Edition package on Vivid cardiovascular ultrasound systems with new features based on artificial intelligence (AI) that enable clinicians to acquire faster, more repeatable exams. Thus, due to such market developments, rapid growth will be observed in the echocardiography devices market during the forecast period.

Echocardiography devices create images of the heart by using sound waves. Cardiac ultrasound or a cardiac echo test is performed using an echocardiography device. These come in various forms and aid in identifying sections of the heart muscle that do not contract adequately due to insufficient blood flow or injury from a previous heart attack.

Echocardiography devices are becoming more prominent in identifying diseases of the heart. The increasing prevalence of cardiovascular illnesses is expected to drive up demand for echocardiography devices in the future years.

The global echocardiography devices market is studied geographically for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America is predicted to amass a considerable revenue share in the global echocardiography devices market during the forecast period in terms of the greatest market share. The rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases in the region, access to better healthcare infrastructure, increased awareness about cardiovascular disorders among people, and the presence of key manufacturers in the region are some of the factors that are expected to contribute to the growth of the North American echocardiography devices market.

On the other hand, the European echocardiography devices market will seriously challenge North America's dominance. Furthermore, the Asia Pacific region has considerable growth potential for the echocardiography devices market. This can be ascribed to the region's sedentary and unhealthy lifestyle.

Echocardiography Devices Market Dynamics

The global echocardiography devices market is predicted to expand significantly due to an increase in the prevalence of various cardiovascular diseases, as well as the increasing prevalence of lifestyle conditions such as obesity and hypertension, among other factors. Aside from the factors mentioned above, an increase in the prevalence of structural heart problems is another factor driving the expansion of the echocardiography devices market. This has raised manufacturers' interest in developing and selling goods using breakthrough technology such as Doppler imaging.

However, procedural complexities associated with invasive echocardiography, as well as the likelihood of false-positive results, may act as impediments to the growth of the echocardiography devices market.

Furthermore, the echocardiography devices market suffered a temporary setback as shutdown limits were imposed as a vital move to halt the spread of COVID-19. The suspension of outpatient appointments was a key step in this process, and many healthcare facilities shifted their workflow to deal with the COVID-19 infection-related patient load. The lockdown limitations severely hampered these devices' production capacity and supply chain, limiting the growth of the echocardiography devices market for a brief period during the pandemic.

Nonetheless, the echocardiography devices market is in a recovery phase, and with the approval and administration of numerous COVID-19 vaccines around the world, activities in various fields, such as healthcare services and public spaces, are being opened up, and the echocardiography devices market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.

Coverage : Global

Global Study Period: 2019 – 2027

2019 2027 Market Segmentation By Product Type: Portable Echocardiography Devices and On-Platform Echocardiography Devices

Portable Echocardiography Devices and On-Platform Echocardiography Devices Market Segmentation By Test Type: Transthoracic, Transesophagal, Stress, and Others

Transthoracic, Transesophagal, Stress, and Others Market Segmentation By Technology: 2D, 3D/4D, and Doppler Imaging

2D, 3D/4D, and Doppler Imaging Market Segmentation By End User: Hospitals, Diagnostics Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Hospitals, Diagnostics Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market Segmentation By Geography : North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of World

: , , , and Rest of World Key Echocardiography Devices Companies: Siemens Healthineers AG, General Electric Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V, ESAOTE SPA., Samsung Healthcare, SternMed GmbH, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd, CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION, FUJIFILM Corporation, Neusoft Corporation, MediSono, Clarius Mobile Health Corp., Whale Imaging, Shenzhen Ricso Technology Co., Ltd., CHISON Medical Technologies Co., Ltd., TELEMED UAB, Inc, ALPINION MEDICAL SYSTEMS Co.,Ltd, among others

Siemens Healthineers AG, General Electric Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V, ESAOTE SPA., Samsung Healthcare, SternMed GmbH, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd, CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION, FUJIFILM Corporation, Neusoft Corporation, MediSono, Clarius Mobile Health Corp., Whale Imaging, Shenzhen Ricso Technology Co., Ltd., CHISON Medical Technologies Co., Ltd., TELEMED UAB, Inc, ALPINION MEDICAL SYSTEMS Co.,Ltd, among others Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL's Views, Analyst's View

DelveInsight Analysis: The echocardiography devices market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.78% during the forecast period (2022–2027).

1 Report Introduction 2 Executive summary 3 Regulatory and Patent Analysis 4 Key Factors Analysis 5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis 6 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Echocardiography Devices Market 7 Echocardiography Devices Market Layout 8 Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies 9 Company and Product Profiles 10 Project Approach 11. About DelveInsight

