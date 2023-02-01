The Clinical Laboratories Market in Vietnam is expected to generate ~$560 Mn owing to rise in diseases, growth in Health-Tech startups and rise of new technologies: Ken Research

GURUGRAM, India, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vietnam Clinical Laboratories Market is at growing stage and has moderately fragmented market with about 10-12 organized lab chains and 7-8 Private Hospital Chains. The Clinical Laboratories Market in the Vietnam has seen emergence of more than 20-30 players over the past 5 years. Medic-Lab and Diag Laboratories are market leaders for Independent Lab Chains and Hoan My and FV Hospital for Private Hospitals.

The Post-Covid comorbidities would contribute to major part of Testing revenue for the next 12-24 months in the market. Tests like D-dimer, Embolism, Myoglobin shall be essential.

The behavioral trend among patients in Vietnam has changed and they have grown more concerned about their health which could drive revenues in the future.

Privatization of Healthcare would imply that Healthcare becomes more expensive and thereby drive Revenue for the overall market in Vietnam.

Brand Building Initiatives: In order to differentiate their offerings, quality, and test accuracy, all major diagnostic retailers investing in their brand building & marketing campaigns. Advertisement campaigns, healthcare camps, and wellness & preventive test packages are being launched under their own brands. Considering the competitive nature of the market, they focus on repeat sales and turning referrals into owned clients.

Emergence of Startups: The Healthcare segment in Vietnam has seen the emergence of a number of startups offering pharmaceutical delivery, online consultation and health check-ups and other services. The clinical laboratories may associate with the likes of eDoctor, Hello BacSi for doctor referrals on diagnostic tests. The angels and VCs have also recently shown interest in the Vietnam Health-Tech market which could mark high growth for the sector.

Change in Consumption Habits: The general population's consumption habits now include Healthcare as an essential component. More people are enrolled in the Social Health Insurance program and Private Health Insurance as well owing to the rising income. They are availing better facilities at the Private Hospitals and best Clinical Laboratories available.

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication "Vietnam Clinical Laboratories Market Outlook to 2027F- Driven by Private Hospitals driving the future of Healthcare and Clinical Tests in Vietnam" by Ken Research observed that Clinical Laboratories market is an emergent healthcare market in Vietnam at a growing stage from the economic crisis after pandemic. The rising government policies and consumption habits of Vietnamese patients, growth of Health-Tech and digital adoption along with rise of new technologies is expected to contribute to the market growth over the forecast period. The market is expected to grow at a 10.4% CAGR during 20212-2027F owing to Increasing Awareness, Rising Disposable Income and new government policies.

Key Segments Covered in the report:-

Vietnam Clinical Laboratories Market

By Type of Labs

Independent Labs

Private Hospital Labs

Public Hospital Labs

By Independent Labs

Organized Labs

Unorganized Labs

By Private Hospital Labs

In-House Labs

Third Party Tie-Ups

By End-User

Corporate Clients

Walk-Ins

Doctor Referrals

Online Referrals

By Payor

Out-of-Pocket

Corporate Insurance

Private Insurance

Universal Health (Vietnam Govt.)

By Type of Tests

Pathology

Radiology





By Region

Northern

Southern

Central

By Age

0-20

20-40

40-60

Above 60

Key Target Audience

Clinic Service Providers

Clinic Equipment Distributors

Clinic Equipment Manufacturers

Clinics

Hospitals

Healthcare Companies

Pharmaceutical Companies

Tourism Agencies

Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities

Market Research and Consulting Firms

Time Period Captured in the Report:-

Historical Period: 2016-2022

2016-2022 Base Period: 2022

2022 Forecast Period: 2022-2027F

Companies Covered:-

Medic-Lab

Diag Laboratories

Chemedic Joint Stock Company

Labo TH Vietnam

FV Hospital

HONG NGOC

Vin Mec

Omron

Abbott

Terumo

Siemens

Key Topics Covered in the Report:-

Cross Comparison of Clinical Laboratories Market in Vietnam with Other Countries

with Other Countries Ecosystem of Clinical Laboratories Market in Vietnam

Evolution of Independent Clinical Laboratories Market in Vietnam

Value Chain of Clinical Laboratories Market in Vietnam

Market Size of Clinical Laboratories Industry in the Vietnam on the basis of Revenue, 2017-2022P

on the basis of Revenue, 2017-2022P Market Segmentation of Clinical Laboratories Market in Vietnam , 2022P

, 2022P Trends and Developments in Vietnam Clinical Laboratories Market

Clinical Laboratories Market Key Challenges in Vietnam Clinical Laboratories Market

Clinical Laboratories Market SWOT Analysis: Vietnam Clinical Laboratories Market

Growth Drivers of Vietnam Clinical Laboratories Market

Impact of Covid-19 on Vietnam Clinical Laboratories Market

Vietnam Clinical Laboratory Setup Procedure

Next Generation Laboratory Technology Trends

Competition Scenario for Vietnam Clinical Laboratories Market

Market Positioning Analysis for Clinical Laboratories Market in Vietnam

Market and Competitor Analysis by comparing Industry Growth

Pricing Analysis of Market players

Future Outlook and Projections, 2023E-2026E

Analyst Recommendations

Vietnam Clinical Laboratories Market

