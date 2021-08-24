The Body Shop warns there could be a U-turn on the ban on testing cosmetics on animals

LONDON, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Body Shop has issued a strong statement following signing an open letter to the Home Secretary led by Cruelty Free International.

The letter calls for action to challenge a potential u turn on the ban on animal testing on cosmetic ingredient following a series of regulatory decisions made by the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA), with support from the European Commission and ECHA's own Board of Appeal. The decision means that animal testing will be required on a number of widely used cosmetic ingredients and those used in many other types of consumer products.

Chris Davis, Director of Sustainability, Activism & Corporate Communications at The Body Shop, said:

"We are saddened and angered that the UK Government is open to changing a policy that may result in cosmetics ingredients being tested on animals for the first time in 23 years. The Body Shop was the first global beauty brand to fight on this issue and we successfully campaigned to ban animal testing in cosmetics in the UK in 1998 and our commitment to end this unnecessary and cruel practice remains at the heart of our company to this day. We urge the UK government to consider their position and do the right thing."





SOURCE The Body Shop