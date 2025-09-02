The Board Systemair resolves on share buyback

News provided by

Systemair AB

02 Sep, 2025, 10:25 GMT

SKINNSKATTEBERG, Sweden, Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Systemair AB (publ) ("Systemair") has resolved, based on the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting, to repurchase up to 320,000 of its own shares on Nasdaq Stockholm. The purpose of the buyback is to meet the obligations arising from Systemair's share- and performance-based incentive programmes, i.e. to ensure the delivery of performance shares to participants.

The buyback may commence on 2 September 2025 and shall be completed no later than 23 September 2025 and will be managed by Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) ("SHB"). Based on the trading order placed by Systemair, SHB will make its trading decisions independently of Systemair with regard to the timing of the buybacks.

The buyback may comprise a maximum of 320,000 shares on one or several occasions and shall be carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm in accordance with applicable rules. The repurchase will be made at a price per share within the trading range registered at the given time. Payment for the shares will be made in cash. Reporting will be carried out through Nasdaq Stockholm in accordance with applicable regulations.

The total number of shares in Systemair amounts to 208, 000, 000. As of the date of this press release, Systemair holds 320,000 of its own shares.

For more information, please contact:

Anders Ulff, CFO, +46 70 577 40 09

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/systemair-ab/r/the-board-systemair-resolves-on-share-buyback,c4228141

The following files are available for download:

Also from this source

Announcement from Systemair AB (publ) - Annual General Meeting 2025

Systemair (NASDAQ OMX Stockholm: SYSR) held its Annual General Meeting on August 28, 2025 in the Systemair Expo in Skinnskatteberg, Sweden. At the...

Systemair AB Interim Report Q1 2025/26

First quarter May – July 2025 Organic growth was +5.7 percent (-0.3). Net sales decreased by 0.6 percent to SEK 3,094 million (3,111), of which the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Health Care & Hospitals

Health Care & Hospitals

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Green Technology

Green Technology

Environmental Products & Services

Environmental Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics