TerraPay Earns Accreditation as a Great Place to Work-Certified™ Company

LONDON, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TerraPay, a global cross-border payments network, has been officially accredited as a Great Place to Work-Certified™ organisation.

Certification™ is a significant achievement. Using validated employee feedback gathered by Great Place to Work® – the global authority on workplace culture, with its rigorous, data-driven For All™ methodology – the accreditation confirms that at least 65% of employees have a consistently positive experience at TerraPay.

"We are thrilled to be Great Place to Work-Certified™!" says Ani Sane, Co-founder and Chief Business Officer at TerraPay. "It means a lot that our employees have reported a consistently positive experience with their colleagues, their leaders, and their jobs. This is important to us because we know that when our people have a high-trust experience every day, they are more productive, drive better business results and make a difference to our customers."

"We congratulate TerraPay on achieving their Certification™," said Benedict Gautrey, Managing Director of Great Place to Work® UK. "Organisations which put the employee experience at the heart of their business gain their employees' trust and, in turn, are truly able to build a great workplace culture that delivers outstanding business results."

About TerraPay

TerraPay simplifies the movement of money everywhere – providing a single connection to the most expansive cross-border payments network regulated in 29 global markets and enabling payments to 120+ receive countries, 210+ send countries, 7.5Bn+ bank accounts and 2.1Bn+ mobile wallets. TerraPay is on a mission to connect a borderless financial world, making moving money everywhere instant, reliable, transparent and fully compliant. TerraPay pushes the boundaries for global businesses – ranging from banks, fintechs and money-transfer operators to travel businesses, creator economy platforms and e-commerce marketplaces – while driving financial inclusion in even the most inaccessible markets. Founded in 2014, TerraPay is headquartered in London, with global offices Dubai, Miami, Bogota, Dakar, Joburg, Nairobi, Milan, Singapore and is expanding rapidly, having received funding from leading investors, including the IFC (the World Bank), Prime Ventures, Partech Africa and Visa.

www.terrapay.com

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed over 100 million employees around the world, using those deep insights to define what element makes a great workplace: Trust. Great Place to Work® UK helps organisations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organisation become a truly 'great place to work'. To learn more, please visit www.greatplacetowork.co.uk.

