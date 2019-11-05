Termination of Project Regarding ROR-gamma

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In December 2011, Karo Pharma Aktiebolag ("Karo Pharma") entered into a research collaboration and license agreement with Pfizer, with the purpose of discovering and developing substances that hamper the activity in the nuclear hormone receptor ROR-gamma, for treatment of autoimmune diseases. After completion of the initial research collaboration, Pfizer has conducted the development work in-house, in accordance with the terms of the agreement.

Pfizer has informed Karo Pharma about its decision to terminate the specific development project, PF-06763809. As a result, Karo Pharma will not receive further development and sales milestones related to the project. In May 2018 Karo Pharma communicated theoretical milestones of up to 200 MUSD.

The termination of the project has no impact on the running operations nor the business outlook.

About Karo Pharma

Karo Pharma is a pharmaceutical company specialised in sales and marketing of prescription pharmaceuticals and over-the-counter products sold in pharmacies and retail. Karo Pharma is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap.

This information is such information that Karo Pharma is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 08.30 CEST on 5 November 2019.

