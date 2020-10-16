Teleperformance Wins Frost & Sullivan 2020 Asia-Pacific Srvices Provider of the Year Award

Teleperformance's commitment to innovation is evident in its use of state-of-the-art technologies, leading to both organic and inorganic growth. It leverages AI, RPA, and advanced analytics to help clients boost efficiency, streamline processes, and support digital transformation projects. This forward-looking strategy has allowed it to present a host of intelligent automation and analytics platforms including TP Automation to assist in the development and optimization of RPA/RDA projects; TP Interact, a speech analytics platform; TP Insight, an interactive analytics platform; and Teleperformance Client to perform omnichannel workflow management.

"Teleperformance's comprehensive customer experience management solutions portfolio, strategic growth initiatives focused on integrated services for business process management and digital transformation combined well with its expanding delivery capabilities to make it a pivotal CX partner in Asia-Pacific," said Krishna Baidya, Director, Frost & Sullivan. "Its integrated one-office service offers CX, back-office, and knowledge services, helping clients efficiently meet their evolving needs through the use of analytics, technology, process re-engineering, and automation, but with a human touch."

Furthermore, the company's Cloud Campus Hub serves as a centralized command center, helping home-based interaction agents remain connected and engaged while allowing the client to interact with the workforce. Its robust cybersecurity and AI provide a high-quality work environment for agents and have helped employees make a rapid transition from a contact center environment to a remote working model. Even in countries such as the Philippines and India, where the contact center outsourcing industry faced setbacks due to strict lockdowns, Teleperformance was able to have up to 70 percent of its agents working from home within a few weeks.

"Teleperformance's global footprint, comprehensive customer contact solutions portfolio, strategic growth initiatives, and deep industry expertise across geographies set it apart from its peers in an intensely competitive market," noted Baidya. "Overall, the group continues to deliver strong top-line performance due to its stellar customer service leadership and implementation of proven best practices, and is well positioned for strong growth in the region."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies, and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

ABOUT TELEPERFORMANCE GROUP

Teleperformance (TEP – ISIN: FR0000051807 – Reuters: TEPRF.PA - Bloomberg: TEP FP), a leading global group in digitally integrated business services, serves as a strategic partner to the world's largest companies in many industries. It offers a One Office support services model combining three wide, high-value solution families: customer experience management, back-office services and business process knowledge services. These end-to-end digital solutions guarantee successful customer interaction and optimized business processes, anchored in a unique, comprehensive high tech, high touch approach. The Group's 331,000 employees, based in 80 countries, support billions of connections every year in over 265 languages and 170 markets, in a shared commitment to excellence as part of the "Simpler, Faster, Safer" process. This mission is supported by the use of reliable, flexible, intelligent technological solutions and compliance with the industry's highest security and quality standards, based on Corporate Social Responsibility excellence. In 2019, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €5,355 million (US$ 6 billion, based on €1 = $1.12) and net profit of €400 million.

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC 40, CAC Support Services, STOXX 600, S&P Europe 350 and MSCI Global Standard. In the area of corporate social responsibility, Teleperformance shares have been included in the Euronext Vigeo Eurozone 120 index since 2015, the FTSE4Good index since 2018 and also the Ethibel Sustainability Excellence Europe index (confirmed in 2019).

