Telecom Power System Market worth $6.6 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global telecom power system market is projected to grow from USD 4.2 billion in 2023 to USD 6.6 billion by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2023 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The growing popularity of 5G technology, the increasing emphasis on reducing carbon emissions and utilizing renewable energy, the rise in government regulations related to telecom infrastructure, and the escalating demand for IoT and cloud computing applications are the key factors propelling the telecom power systems market. Telecom companies are actively seeking renewable power sources like solar and wind power to minimize their environmental impact. As a result, there is a rising need for telecom power systems that can seamlessly integrate with renewable energy sources.



150 – Tables

70 – Figures

250 – Pages

Telecom Power System Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $4.2 billion Estimated Value by 2028 $6.6 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 9.4% Market Size Available for 2019–2028 Forecast Period 2023–2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Grid Type, Component, Power Source, Technology, Power Rating and Geography Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Design challenges for telecom power systems Key Market Opportunities Increasing technological advancements in cellular networks (5G, LTE services, etc.) Key Market Drivers Increasing number of telecom infrastructures in remote areas

Rectifier to hold the second largest market share for telecom power systems during the forecast period.

Based on components, rectifier is likely to hold a significant market share between 2023 and 2028. A rectifier converts alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC), providing the power to charge the batteries. Rectifiers can include a wide AC input voltage range, protection against AC overvoltage, thus making them reliable even in regions with AC utility network problems. The design of the telecom rectifiers allows a high degree of power system flexibility through features such as horizontal or vertical mounting, universal AC inputs, and a high degree of scalability to allow for future network growth.

Off-grid based telecom power system to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Off-grid-connected telecom power systems are expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Off-grid power systems are deployed in areas which are distant from any transmission and distribution infrastructures and have no connection to utility grids. Off-grid telecom power systems are mainly used to provide electricity to geographically remote areas and in emerging economies. These grids expand the electricity infrastructure of emerging economies and are designed to be self-sufficient to cater to the power requirements of complex setups such as remote islands or distant villages where electricity transmission through traditional electric utility players is not viable. As these grids never connect to large grids and always operate in isolated mode, this increases the requirement for storing electricity off-grid rather than being grid-tied.

The below 10 kW segment is likely to account for the largest telecom power system market share from 2023 to 2028.

Below 10 kW segment is estimated to account for the largest telecom power system industry share during the forecast period. Several telecom components operate on power supplies below 10 kW because of their advantages, which include reduced cost, weight, and size of the power control system. Some examples of Low-output telecom power systems application include cell towers, base transceiver stations (BTS), 5G antennas, base stations for telecom towers, microcell base stations, 4G towers, cell phone towers, and UPS systems among others.

UK is expected to be the fastest-growing market in Europe during the forecast period.

UK's telecommunications industry contributes about 4–5% to the GDP; although the GDP contribution is lesser, the need for and importance of telecommunication cannot be neglected from a broader perspective. The largest telecom company in the UK is BT. A few of the leading business foundations in the telecom sector in the country are Verizon business, COLT, Affiniti, Energis, etc. A few major leading telecom companies in the UK are GiffGaff, Lycamobile, Talk Group, Three, Virgin Mobile UK, O2, EE, BT Group, and Vodafone. Mobile users expect mobile connectivity even in buildings with poor or no mobile coverage. This leads to the requirement of deploying in-building solutions, such as small cells and distributed antenna systems (DAS), to solve the issue of poor connectivity. Such solutions are anticipated to enhance telecom power systems across the telecom infrastructure.

Eaton (US), Huawei Technologies (China), Cummins (US), ZTE Corporation (China), General Electric (US), Delta Electronics, Inc. (Taiwan), and Schneider Electric (France) are the key players in the global telecom power system companies. These players increasingly undertake product launches and development strategies, expansions, partnerships, contracts, and acquisitions to increase their market share.

