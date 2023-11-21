TEFAF MAASTRICHT AND AXA XL CELEBRATE 20 YEARS OF PARTNERSHIP

MAASTRICHT, Netherlands, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TEFAF, the world's foremost organization for fine art, antiques, and design, will celebrate its 20-year partnership with AXA XL, a Division of AXA, at TEFAF Maastricht 2024 (March 9-14; March 7 & 8 by invite only). Since 2004 the two organizations have collaborated given their shared belief in the power of art to transform our lives and strengthen our communities.

‘AXA XL Lounge at TEFAF Maastricht 2023’

In celebration of its 20th anniversary, the longstanding partnership has been renewed with an even more enriched program for 2024. AXA XL will be the primary sponsor of the first TEFAF Summit, to be launched at TEFAF Maastricht 2024. The TEFAF Summit, produced in association with the Netherlands Commission to UNESCO, TEFAF's long-supporting heritage partner Cultural Emergency Response, and several other leading agencies, will focus on critical issues concerning cultural heritage.

Hidde van Seggelen, President of TEFAF's Executive Committee, expressed his excitement about renewing and strengthening the longstanding partnership: 'We are thrilled to celebrate this milestone anniversary with AXA XL. Their unwavering commitment to TEFAF and the larger art community is invaluable, and we look forward to many more successful years together'.

Sylvie Gleises, AXA XL's CEO for Singapore, has recently been appointed to TEFAF's Global Advisory Board. She commented that 'the partnership between TEFAF and AXA XL is a testament to the power of art. It is a shining example of what can be achieved through collaboration and shared passion. Our partnership allows us to reach a core segment of our community, and I am delighted to join the TEFAF Global Advisory Board. As a new member, I am committed to offering my support, advice, and perspective'.

Ms. Gleises oversees AXA XL's insurance operations in Singapore and is the Executive Sponsor for AXA XL's Fine Art insurance strategy in APAC & Europe. Ms. Gleises joined AXA Group in 2006 and has held several strategic positions, including Chief of Staff to the Group's former Chairman & CEO, Henri de Castries. She also served as CEO for Continental Europe, and Global Head of Distribution and Marketing for AXA Art, where she was responsible for the relationship with TEFAF.

AXA XL AND THE ARTS

Beyond partnering with TEFAF, AXA XL has long committed itself to the arts, funding academic research, cultural heritage protection, art conservation/restoration, and hosting a juried competition - the AXA Art Prize - for students in the US and UK.

ABOUT TEFAF MAASTRICHT

TEFAF Maastricht is widely regarded as the world's premier fair for fine art, antiques, and design, covering 7,000 years of art history, from ancient to contemporary. Featuring over 260 prestigious dealers from some 22 countries, TEFAF Maastricht is a showcase for the finest artworks on the market. Alongside the traditional areas of Old Masters, antiques, and classical antiquities that cover approximately half of the fair, you can also find modern and contemporary art, photography, jewelry, 20th-century design, and works on paper.

PRESS CONTACT

Cultural Communications | tefaf@culturalcomms.co.uk

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2281989/The_European_Fine_Art_Foundation_TEFAF.jpg