TATA Projects Successfully Executes Important Transmission Line Project in Thailand

~ This 41.42-km transmission line of 500kV will strengthen Bangkok's electricity grid ~

BANGKOK, Sept. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TATA Projects Limited , one of India's fastest growing and most admired infrastructure companies, has successfully executed an important 41.42-km transmission line project of 500kV in Thailand.

A consortium of TATA Projects Ltd. & TEDA Company Ltd. was earlier awarded this prestigious transmission line project by Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT). The total line length is 78.5km and TATA Project-TEDA consortium executed the major portion comprising 41.42km.

This 500kV Roi Et 2 – Chaiyaphum 2 Transmission Line is part of the Transmission System Improvement Project in North Eastern, Lower Northern, Central Regions and Bangkok Area. It will further assist in enhancing system security. Completion of this project will support the ASEAN Power Grid (APG) system under the Alternative Energy Development Plan (AEDP) of the government.

Speaking about this unique project, Mr Vivek Gautam, COO – Transportation and T&D, TATA Projects Ltd, said, "We are proud to successfully execute this prestigious project within schedule timeline. With this successful project execution, we have effectively established our presence in this niche high technological business segment, especially across a new geographical area. This project has proven our ability, technological know-how and management excellence. It will assist us in securing more such projects in this increasingly important part of the world."

Across Thailand's Transmission Line Network, the TATA Projects consortium is the only one to have used Safety Fall Protection system during project's erection and stringing activities. The equipments related to safety fall protection system were imported from India.

The resources and expertise for execution of 500kV Transmission Line are very limited within Thailand. In fact, there are very few sub-contractors who can work for 500kV projects in Thailand. This project has provided opportunities to small Thai sub-contractors (115 & 230 kV) to work for 500kV under the guidance of TATA Projects' expert team. This will ultimately help to increase resources, especially manpower skills in Thailand for execution of 500kV projects in future.

