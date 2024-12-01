Tag along with Jason at CISCE: Discover the vibrant spectrum of green agriculture

News provided by

China.org.cn

01 Dec, 2024, 19:13 GMT

BEIJING, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from China.org.cn.

The 2nd China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) has opened and Jason is back! Jason guides you through the Green Agriculture Chain section.

Continue Reading
This image opens in the lightbox
The 2nd China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) has opened and Jason is back! Jason guides you through the Green Agriculture Chain section. This “Green” section left such a lasting impression on Jason last year. He couldn't wait to feast his eyes on it again this year, and sure enough, it's a sea of refreshing green that lifts spirits.

This "Green" section left such a lasting impression on Jason last year. He couldn't wait to feast his eyes on it again this year, and sure enough, it's a sea of refreshing green that lifts spirits.

"Hey, wait a minute — I thought this was the Green Agriculture Chain section, but why am I seeing all these different colors?" Jason said in surprise.

"It's so amazing about this expo. I came to the Green Agriculture section expecting just green, but what I found was a spectacular rainbow of innovation…"

Discover the vibrant spectrum of green agriculture - China.org.cn

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SwBRkW0DUOo

Also from this source

From kitchen waste to jet fuel: China's amazing energy solutions

From kitchen waste to jet fuel: China's amazing energy solutions

This is a report from China.org.cn. Is used cooking oil also clean energy? Which energy sources can make our world cleaner? What does the whole...

China's spicy hotpot sets its sights on global market

This is a report from China.org.cn: Hotpot, a beloved Chinese cuisine, is set to make a global impact as industry insiders and ingredient suppliers...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Publishing & Information Services

Publishing & Information Services

Agriculture

Agriculture

Environmental Products & Services

Environmental Products & Services

Trade Show News

Trade Show News

News Releases in Similar Topics