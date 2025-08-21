Systemair's Interim Report for the firstquarter will be presented on August 28

SKINNSKATTEBERG, Sweden, Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Systemair ABs (NASDAQ OMX Stockholm: SYSR) Interim Report Q1 for the financial year 2025/26 will be published at 12:30 CEST on August 28, 2025.

Press and analyst meeting will be organised at 13:30 CEST on August 28, 2025. The report will be presented by Roland Kasper, CEO, and Anders Ulff, CFO.

To participate in the webcast:

If you would like to participate in the webcast, please register via the link below.

There will be an opportunity to ask questions at any time during the presentation by submitting a written question via webcast.

Q1 Report 2025/2026

If you wish to participate via teleconference, please register on the link below:

After registration you will be provided phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. You can ask questions verbally via the teleconference in the end of the presentation.

Call Access

Above information is published at Systemair Group

After the event the presentation and webcast will be available on our web: Reports and Presentations

For further information contact:

Roland Kasper, CEO, + 46 73 094 40 13

Anders Ulff, CFO, + 46 70 577 40 09

Systemair AB | SE-739 30 Skinnskatteberg, Sweden | +46 222 440 00 | www.systemair.com

Systemair in brief

Systemair is a leading ventilation company with operations in 51 countries in Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia, Australia and Africa. The Company had sales of SEK 12.3 billion in the 2024/25 financial year and today employs approximately 6,700 people. Systemair has reported an operating profit every year since 1974, when the Company was founded. Over the past 10 years, growth has averaged 7.9 percent. Systemair helps improve the indoor climate through energy-efficient products that contribute to reduced carbon dioxide emissions.

Systemair has well-established operations in growth markets. The Group's products are marketed under the Systemair, Frico, Fantech and Menerga brands. Systemair shares have been quoted on the Nasdaq OMX Nordic Exchange in Stockholm since October 2007 and are today traded on the Large Cap List. The Group comprises about 90 companies.

