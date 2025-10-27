System Integration Services Market worth $763.81 billion by 2030 | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the System Integration Services Market is projected to grow from USD 553.33 billion in 2025 to USD 763.81 billion by 2030 at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7% during the forecast period.

Browse 180 market data Tables and 120 Figures spread through 300 Pages and in-depth TOC on "System Integration Services Market - Global Forecast to 2030"

Scope of the Report

Market Size Available for Years: 2020–2030

2020–2030 2025 Market Size: USD 553.33 billion

USD 553.33 billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 763.81 billion

USD 763.81 billion CAGR (2025–2030): 6.7%

6.7% Segments covered: Service Type, Organization Size, Vertical

Service Type, Organization Size, Vertical Region Highlight: Asia Pacific to register highest CAGR during forecast period.

The accelerating complexity of digital ecosystems drives strong demand for advanced system integration services that enable seamless connectivity, efficiency, and agility across IT and operational environments. As enterprises adopt AI, cloud, IoT, and automation at scale, integrating diverse systems and platforms has become critical to maintaining business continuity and achieving real-time decision-making. Modern integration frameworks now combine cloud-native architectures, API-led connectivity, and data orchestration tools to ensure interoperability and optimized workflows across hybrid and multi-cloud settings.

Simultaneously, the growing convergence of IT and OT in manufacturing, energy, and logistics industries is reshaping integration priorities, requiring unified management of digital operations, cybersecurity, and data exchange. AI-driven automation, low-code integration platforms, and predictive analytics enhance deployment speed, performance visibility, and system resilience. As organizations pursue digital transformation and connected infrastructure, scalable, secure, and intelligent system integration services have emerged as a cornerstone for driving operational efficiency, innovation, and long-term competitiveness in the global market.

By service type, infrastructure integration services segment to hold largest market share during forecast period

Infrastructure integration services form the backbone of enterprise digital transformation, enabling seamless connectivity between diverse IT systems, operational platforms, and cloud environments. These services ensure that legacy applications, ERP systems, CRM platforms, and IoT or automation technologies communicate effectively, supporting real-time data exchange, process automation, and operational efficiency.

Modern infrastructure integration goes beyond basic connectivity. It leverages API-led architectures, low-code platforms, and hybrid cloud frameworks to simplify complex workflows, reduce manual intervention, and enhance scalability. Enterprises are increasingly relying on these services to streamline IT–OT convergence, manage multi-cloud deployments, and maintain cybersecurity across distributed systems.

Infrastructure integration services deliver reliable, agile, and future-ready IT ecosystems by providing end-to-end planning, deployment, and ongoing optimization. They help organizations minimize operational risks, accelerate time-to-market for new initiatives, and ensure long-term efficiency and resilience, making them the largest and most critical segment within the System Integration Services Market.

By vertical, manufacturing segment to record highest CAGR during forecast period

Manufacturing enterprises increasingly invest in system integration services to connect legacy equipment, enterprise IT systems, and industrial automation platforms. These services enable real-time data flow, process standardization, and improved operational efficiency across production lines, supply chains, and connected factories.

Integration solutions streamline ERP, MES, SCADA, and IoT systems, ensuring that information from machines, sensors, and business applications is unified for monitoring, analytics, and decision-making. Advanced integration also supports predictive maintenance, quality control, and energy optimization, helping manufacturers reduce downtime and enhance productivity.

By providing end-to-end planning, deployment, and continuous support, system integration services enable manufacturers to scale their operations, implement innovative factory initiatives, and efficiently adopt Industry 4.0 technologies. These capabilities make manufacturing the most significant and fastest-growing vertical in the System Integration Services Market.

Asia Pacific to register highest CAGR during forecast period

The Asia Pacific (APAC) System Integration Services Market is witnessing strong growth, driven by the rapid adoption of industrial automation, robotics, and smart manufacturing technologies. In 2023, the APAC region accounted for 70% of global industrial robot deployments, led by China with 276,288 units, followed by India with 8,510 units, and substantial contributions from Japan and South Korea. This surge creates heightened demand for system integration services connecting complex manufacturing systems, including ERP, MES, DCS, and Industrial AI platforms. These services enable seamless IT/OT convergence, real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance, and enhanced process efficiency, while supporting supply chain optimization and AI-driven quality control. Manufacturers increasingly rely on professional integrators to implement robust architectures and actionable insights across production operations. With countries like China, India, Japan, and South Korea accelerating digital transformation initiatives, APAC is emerging as a strategic hub for advanced manufacturing and system integration solutions, positioning the region for sustained high growth in the coming years.

Top Key Companies in System Integration Services Market:

Some of the system integration services vendors are Accenture (Ireland), TCS (India), Cognizant (US), Deloitte (UK), IBM (US), Capgemini (France), Wipro (India), DXC Technology (US), HCLTech (India), Infosys (India), HPE (US), Atos (France), Oracle (US), Dell Technologies (US), Microsoft (US), Fujitsu (Japan), Aspire Systems (India), CGI (Canada), Itransition (US), Celigo (US), 3Insys (US), Work Horse Integrations (US), DOCInfusion (US), Flowgear (South Africa), Jitterbit (US), Samlink (Finland), Stefanini (Brazil), Hexaware (India), LTIMindtree (India), and Cisco (US).

System Integration Services Companies and System Integration Services Industry

