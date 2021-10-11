Surgical Gloves Market Revenue 2021 | Global Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027; Global Market Insights Inc.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), over 15% of hospitalized patients are affected by these infections. As a result, different healthcare authorities across various countries are making profound efforts to create awareness in this matter, which is subsequently strengthening the industry outlook.

Rising preference for disposable gloves

The increasing preference for disposable surgical gloves can be attributed to the advantages offered by them such as high degree of protection, seamless disposal, and numerous applications in the healthcare sector. In 2020, disposable gloves segment had captured a dominant share in the surgical gloves market and is anticipated to record a significant valuation of over USD 5,990 million by 2027. These gloves undergo chlorination during the manufacturing process which helps in reducing the surface friction on the inside of the glove. Besides, disposable gloves are available in a variety of types including nitrile, latex, or vinyl, which is fueling their demand further.

Heightened online sales

During the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, the preference for e-commerce platforms among patients as well as healthcare professionals have significantly increased. The paranoia of the pandemic, travel restrictions, social distancing measures, and inadequate medical supplies at physical drug stores has ascended the demand for these platforms. The e-commerce portals offer a wide variety of non-prescription medical equipment and supplies at relatively lower costs. Considering the growing consumer preference, e-commerce segment is estimated to record a notable valuation of over USD 2,652 million by 2027.

Burgeoning demand across diagnostic centers

Rising prevalence of chronic disorders like, diabetes, cancer, etc., leading to increased demand for screening and diagnostics is strongly stimulating product adoption in diagnostic centers. These centers play a crucial role in availing the diagnostic and screening services, as over 75% of the clinical decisions are based on clinical diagnostics. The increasing demand for early disease diagnosis, coupled with the growing investment by public and private organizations in developing diagnostic centers, is enhancing the business space further. Reportedly, the surgical gloves market is expected to generate over USD 587 million in revenue from diagnostic centers segment by 2027.

Growing awareness about clinical hygiene in India

The rising prevalence of HAIs coupled with the growing awareness about clinical hygiene in the country is creating a positive scenario for surgical gloves market in India. According to the report, Indian surgical gloves industry is expected to witness a lucrative CAGR of over 9.4% through 2027. The growth can be attributed to the ongoing initiatives by state-run healthcare institutions, and the growing significance of clinical hygiene during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to a study conducted by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 5% of the front-line medical workers are susceptible to getting infected by coronavirus. To this end, the ICMR introduced the Hospital Infection Control Guidelines to curb the rising risk for HAIs and poor hygiene practices which are impelling product adoption in the country.

Strategic initiatives by leading market players

The major players operating in surgical gloves market are focusing on new product launches and various business expansion strategies to gain a competitive edge in the market. To illustrate, in 2020, Supermax Healthcare Canada, owner of the Aurelia Gloves Canada®, introduced the "Helping Hands" initiative. This initiative was aimed at providing free, around 400,000, personal protective equipment (PPE) to the non-profit organizations in the country to address the precarious situation caused by the COVID-19 crisis.

To summarize, the increasing cases of hospital-acquired infections, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic coupled with the growing hygiene awareness among people and the introduction of new products is expediting the expansion of surgical gloves market.

