Sungrow Unveils Full-Scenario Solution to Address Emerging Global Energy Challenges

HEFEI, China, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, the globally leading PV inverter and energy storage system (ESS) provider, presented its full-scenario solution at Sungrow GRES (Global Renewable Energy Summit) 2026 on April 24th, outlining how integrated energy solutions can address the surging power demands and structural challenges facing industries worldwide.

Dr. Jack Gu unveiled full-scenario solution

Sectors such as mining & microgrid, hydrogen production, and EV charging are expanding at an unprecedented speed, with power supply becoming increasingly critical. According to third-party analysis, combined annual electricity demand from these sectors is expected to reach 4,000 TWh by 2030, while the power costs have already become a major operational challenge.

Despite a shared demand for reliable and affordable electricity, each industry faces unique pain points. Additionally, the wide divergence in operating environments, grid strength, load conditions, and power quality requirements underscores the need for scenario-specific energy solutions. Sungrow believes that premium, customized energy solutions are essential to addressing the diverse needs of different scenarios.

Customized Designs for Full-Scenario Applications

AIDC Scenario

In the digital era, rapid advances in AI are driving a surge in data center power demand, calling for a next-generation power supply architecture defined by high efficiency, high density, and strong resilience. Leveraging its expertise in power electronics and renewable energy, Sungrow entered the AIDC (Artificial Intelligence Data Center) sector last year with a comprehensive grid-to-chip solution. This year, Sungrow will launch a dedicated SST (Solid-State Transformers) solution for data centers, significantly reducing footprint while improving efficiency. Sungrow will also integrate grid-forming technology in AIDC ESS to mitigate grid disturbances and enhance system stability.

Mining Microgrid Scenario

Most mines are located in remote areas with limited grid access, complex loads, and strict power stability requirements, making energy supply a significant challenge. Sungrow addresses this with an integrated PV–wind–storage–EV charger–controller solution, reducing energy costs by 20–50% compared with a diesel generator. Given the variability of mining loads, Sungrow leverages advanced simulation capabilities to deliver tailored solutions with optimized equipment configurations, ensuring a reliable power supply and reduced CAPEX. Moreover, a five-level progressive protection system further safeguards stable operations under extreme conditions.

PV-ESS-EV Charging Integrated Scenario

Many EV charging projects suffer from poor coordination among system components, resulting in underperformance and reduced returns. Sungrow addresses this challenge with a one-stop, fully integrated solution that enables deep synergy across equipment and incorporates AI-driven operations, increasing overall revenue by more than 50%. Meanwhile, grid-forming technology has been extended to C&I applications to mitigate grid fluctuations caused by large-scale ultra-fast charging. In addition, Sungrow's systems enable seamless integration with VPPs (Virtual Power Plants) through unified interfaces, unlocking greater value through diversified, future-ready revenue streams.

Hydrogen Production Scenario

In hydrogen production applications, Sungrow optimizes equipment configuration, reducing CAPEX by over 20% through PV–wind–storage–hydrogen integration and system-level simulation. In parallel, PV–storage–hydrogen DC coupling and flexible production technologies enhance energy efficiency and lower electricity costs by more than 10%.

Powering the Next Phase of Energy Transition

Renewable energy is shifting from a supplementary resource to a primary power source. This transition drives demand for premium energy solutions built on multi-energy integration for cost-efficient power, systematic grid-forming technologies for enhanced stability, and customized designs tailored to diverse scenarios. Sungrow believes that the deep integration of premium products and proven expertise is key to delivering truly scenario-adapted solutions.

Looking ahead, Sungrow will continue to build a more flexible, resilient, and sustainable energy landscape, helping industries meet growing energy demand and accelerate the transition to a low-carbon future.

About Sungrow

Sungrow, a global leader in renewable energy technology, has pioneered sustainable power solutions for over 29 years. As of Dec 2025, Sungrow has installed over 1000 GW of power electronic converters worldwide. The company is recognized as the world's most bankable PV inverter and energy storage company (BloombergNEF). Its innovations power clean energy projects across the globe, supported by a network of 520 service outlets guaranteeing excellent customer experiences. At Sungrow, we're committed to bridging to a sustainable future through cutting-edge technology and unparalleled service. For more information, please visit: www.sungrowpower.com/en

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