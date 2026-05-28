Powering the Desert: Sungrow Brings Solar to Egypt's Oil Fields

HURGHADA, Egypt, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Egypt has a long-established petroleum sector, which plays a central role in its economy. The country is both an oil and gas producer and a regional energy hub due to its strategic location connecting Africa, the Middle East, and Europe.

Egypt's petroleum industry, particularly in remote desert and offshore fields, faces significant energy challenges. Many facilities rely heavily on diesel generators, resulting in high operational costs, complex fuel logistics, and substantial CO₂ emissions.

Esh El Mallaha Petroleum Facility in Hurghada

Beyond that, limited access to stable grid power and the growing energy demands of modern industrial equipment make reliable electricity a critical concern. Harsh environmental conditions—extreme heat, dust, and fluctuating loads—further strain conventional power systems, while regulatory and sustainability pressures push operators to reduce emissions and transition toward cleaner, more efficient energy solutions.

In response to these challenges, Sungrow, in partnership with ACO and Korra Energi, deployed a 1.4 MWp solar system at the Esh El Mallaha petroleum facility in Hurghada in recent days. The installation provides clean, reliable electricity, reducing dependence on diesel while stabilizing power for critical operations in a harsh desert environment.

The project leverages 9 SG150CX string inverters with multi-MPPT configurations to maximize solar capture, while an integrated digital monitoring platform allows real-time performance tracking and condition-based maintenance, minimizing downtime and operational disruptions.

"The oil and gas sector is increasingly focused on improving energy efficiency and operational resilience while managing emissions and cost exposure. This project demonstrates how onsite solar generation can be integrated into existing power systems to reduce reliance on diesel in facility-level operations."

— Aya Zanaty, Chairman, ACO

The solar installation is expected to generate 125 MWh annually, avoiding 125 tonnes of CO₂ emissions per year. Beyond environmental benefits, it reduces reliance on diesel logistics and enhances operational stability—a clear win for both efficiency and sustainability.

The Esh El Mallaha project demonstrates that renewable energy can thrive even in extreme environments, setting a new standard for Egypt's oil and gas sector and accelerating the transition toward a low-carbon, cost-effective industrial future.

About Sungrow

Sungrow, a global leader in renewable energy technology, has pioneered sustainable power solutions for over 29 years. As of Dec 2025, Sungrow has installed over 1000 GW of power electronic converters worldwide. The company is recognized as the world's most bankable PV inverter and energy storage company (BloombergNEF). Its innovations power clean energy projects across the globe, supported by a network of 520 service outlets guaranteeing excellent customer experiences. At Sungrow, we're committed to bridging to a sustainable future through cutting-edge technology and unparalleled service. For more information, please visit: www.sungrowpower.com/en.

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