HEFEI, China, June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, the globally leading PV inverter and energy storage system provider, unveiled its next-generation residential energy storage solution, expanding its power range from 5 kW to 12 kW with the introduction of the new MG12RL hybrid inverter.

More Flexibility to Support Different Household Needs

Sungrow Expands Residential ESS Portfolio with Next-Gen Solution for Reliable Backup Power

Designed for both solar self-consumption and backup power applications, Sungrow's residential ESS solution supports a wide range of deployment scenarios, allowing homeowners to tailor their energy strategy according to their preferences and requirements. The solution features the MGRL series hybrid inverter, scalable from 5 kW to 96 kW through parallel operation, and supports flexible battery options including the MGL060, MBL050, MBL120, and MBL160, covering capacities from 5 kWh to 16 kWh and expandable up to 320 kWh for larger residential energy needs.

More Solar Generation, Greater Energy Value

To maximize solar self-consumption and improve overall energy efficiency, the system supports up to 200% PV oversizing capability and 160% maximum output capacity, helping households capture more solar energy throughout the day. Supporting up to 20A input current, the solution is compatible with most mainstream PV modules, providing greater flexibility for both new installations and retrofit projects. Built for demanding climates, the system maintains full power output at ambient temperatures up to 45°C, helping ensure stable solar generation during periods of peak daytime demand. The solution also integrates Sungrow's patented PID ZERO® technology, which actively mitigates PID effects without disconnecting from the grid, helping preserve long-term PV performance and energy yield.

Reliable Backup and Smarter Energy Management

To strengthen household energy resilience, the system switches to off-grid mode within just 4 milliseconds, enabling seamless backup power during grid outages. The solution also delivers up to 200% overload output for 10 seconds* to support the startup and stable operation of essential household appliances. For easier operation and maintenance, the system features a 4.3-inch full-color touchscreen for intuitive local commissioning and supports setup in less than 30 seconds without internet access. Through the iSolarCloud platform, users can conveniently manage system settings, enabling smarter and more efficient energy management.

"We've received very positive feedback from installers regarding the MGRL series," said JC Carlos, CEO of Evolve Solar in the Philippines. "The plug-and-play design simplifies installation and helps reduce installation errors, while the overall build quality and product design are highly appreciated. Installers are also impressed by the system's power generation performance, especially its ability to maximize solar harvest even in the Philippines' hot climate conditions."

As residential energy needs continue to evolve, Sungrow remains committed to delivering intelligent and future-ready energy solutions that help homeowners maximize solar value, strengthen energy resilience, and achieve greater energy independence.

*The MG12RL supports up to 170% overload output for 10 seconds.

About Sungrow

Sungrow, a global leader in renewable energy technology, has pioneered sustainable power solutions for over 29 years. As of Dec 2025, Sungrow has installed over 1000 GW of power electronic converters worldwide. The company is recognized as the world's most bankable PV inverter and energy storage company (BloombergNEF). Its innovations power clean energy projects across the globe, supported by a network of 520 service outlets guaranteeing excellent customer experiences. At Sungrow, we're committed to bridging to a sustainable future through cutting-edge technology and unparalleled service. For more information, please visit: www.sungrowpower.com/en

Contact:

Wang Luly

luly.wang@sungrow-hq.com

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