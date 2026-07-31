Sungrow Powers Sierra Leone's Energy Transformation with First National-Scale Power Project

FREETOWN, Sierra Leone, July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, the globally leading PV inverter and energy storage system (ESS) provider, has successfully commissioned the RESPITE Solar-plus-Storage Project in Sierra Leone, marking the country's first major national-scale power generation project completed and connected to the grid in nearly a decade. The project features a total energy storage capacity of 35MWh and integrates 8 units of Sungrow's PowerTitan Series ESS.

Sierra Leone RESPITE Solar Storage Project

Sierra Leone, one of the countries with the lowest electricity access rates globally, has long faced challenges from limited power infrastructure and unreliable electricity supply. The national grid relies on a single 161kV transmission line with a capacity of 70MW, connecting the Bumbuna Hydropower Plant to the distribution network of Freetown, Sierra Leone's capital. Of the approximately 172,000 electricity users nationwide, 90% are concentrated in Freetown, leaving most regions with limited access to reliable power. Only 5 of the 16 regional capitals receive partial electricity supply from diesel generators and hydropower facilities, while rural electrification remains severely constrained.

The RESPITE project, backed by the World Bank, represents a milestone in Sierra Leone's power development journey, serving as the country's first major national-scale power generation project commissioned in nearly a decade. Like many energy projects in low-income countries, it faced structural barriers such as weak grid conditions, limited electricity affordability, and insufficient commercial viability, creating challenges in attracting commercial financing. With Sungrow's globally recognized bankability and proven reliability of its energy storage and inverter solutions, the project successfully addressed financing challenges and gained confidence from the World Bank.

According to the World Bank estimates, once fully operational, the project is expected to increase Sierra Leone's national electricity access rate from 16% to 36%, significantly improving power availability and delivering stable electricity to households, schools, healthcare facilities, and commercial and industrial users.

With a fragile national grid and daily power outages of up to 18 hours, Sierra Leone presents one of the most challenging operating environments for energy infrastructure. Leveraging Sungrow's PowerTitan advanced black start and independent off-grid capabilities, the project team implemented an emergency response strategy by switching from grid-connected commissioning to off-grid operation. Through the system's black start capability, it can automatically switch to black start mode and establish a microgrid without external grid support, using solar power to support onsite loads and create a stable electrical environment for commissioning.

To accelerate project delivery, Sungrow leveraged its global operational expertise and proven delivery capabilities to establish a rapid deployment capability:

Pre-installation and pre-commissioning: Based on its integrated modular and pre-installed design, the PowerTitan Series allows system commissioning to be completed before delivery, reducing on-site construction time by 50% and accelerating project execution.

Based on its integrated modular and pre-installed design, the allows system commissioning to be completed before delivery, reducing on-site construction time by and accelerating project execution. Global Coordination, Ensuring Project Support:

Sungrow leverages global technical resources to build a multi-regional, round-the-clock expert support network, overcoming time-zone barriers and ensuring professional assessment of technical issues within two hours.

Supported by standardized emergency procedures and a localized global spare parts network, Sungrow provides comprehensive support across installation, commissioning, and grid connection, delivering reliable value for efficient project execution and timely grid integration.

"We selected Sungrow as our partner based on our strong trust in the reliability of its products and its proven global delivery capabilities," said officials from Sierra Leone. "Despite the challenging construction environment, Sungrow's professional team successfully delivered and commissioned the project with high quality, demonstrating exceptional technical expertise and execution capabilities. We highly appreciate Sungrow's support and commitment throughout the project."

The commissioning of the power station has earned strong recognition from the Sierra Leone government and the World Bank. Beyond delivering clean energy, the project has created nearly 100 local employment opportunities, increased household incomes, and generated broader social and economic benefits for the community.

From weak-grid regions to power-isolated areas, Sungrow continues to utilize its advanced technologies and global project deployment expertise to help Sierra Leone overcome energy challenges and accelerate its transition toward sustainable clean energy. By delivering reliable renewable energy solutions, Sungrow is supporting the country's green transformation and long-term socio-economic development.

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