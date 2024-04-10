Structural Health Monitoring Market worth $4.1 billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global structural health monitoring market was valued at USD 2.5 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 4.1 billion by 2029; it is expected to register a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The rising demand for structural health monitoring (SHM) is fueled by several key drivers. Aging infrastructure worldwide necessitates proactive monitoring to prevent failures, while stringent safety regulations mandate continuous monitoring of critical infrastructure. Technological advancements in sensor technology and data analytics enable more sophisticated SHM solutions, driving adoption. Additionally, cost savings from predictive maintenance, environmental concerns, increasing infrastructure investments, diverse industry applications, and the emphasis on data-driven insights further contribute to the growing demand for SHM systems.

Structural Health Monitoring Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $ 2.5 billion Estimated Value by 2029 $ 4.1 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 10.4% Market Size Available for 2020–2029 Forecast Period 2024–2029 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Offering, Technology, Vertical, Implementation, Application and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Processing and management of large volumes of data Key Market Opportunities Increasing investments in oil & gas and energy projects Key Market Drivers Government regulations pertaining to sustainable structures

Hardware segment to account for the largest market share in the forecasted year.

The hardware segment of the structural health monitoring (SHM) market is poised to maintain its leading market share in the foreseeable future, driven by several key factors. Firstly, essential components such as sensors, data acquisition systems, and communication modules are fundamental for collecting crucial data about a structure's health. Secondly, the diverse sensor needs of different structures necessitate a robust hardware market offering various sensor technologies to meet varied requirements. Thirdly, the high replacement frequency of sensors due to exposure to harsh conditions or recalibration needs ensures consistent demand in the hardware segment. Additionally, continuous technological advancements result in new sensor technologies with enhanced accuracy, miniaturization, and wireless capabilities, stimulating market growth as users seek to upgrade their systems. Finally, while the upfront cost of hardware may be significant, it is often perceived as a tangible investment compared to software licenses or ongoing service fees, particularly for smaller projects with constrained budgets.

Civil infrastructure vertical accounted for the largest market share of in the forecasted year.

The global civil infrastructure sector of structural health monitoring (SHM) currently commands the largest market share and is expected to maintain its leadership position in the foreseeable future. This is driven by several factors: Firstly, the extensive network of bridges, buildings, dams, and other civil infrastructure assets globally creates a significant demand for SHM solutions. Secondly, concerns regarding the aging infrastructure worldwide prompt the adoption of SHM as a proactive measure to manage these structures, facilitating early detection of issues and averting catastrophic failures. Thirdly, the implementation of stricter safety regulations in many countries necessitates continuous monitoring provided by SHM systems, fostering wider adoption. Moreover, the high costs associated with infrastructure failures underscore the importance of SHM in minimizing risks and ensuring safety. Additionally, while the initial investment in SHM may be substantial, the long-term cost-effectiveness derived from preventive maintenance and prolonged asset lifespan justifies the expenditure. Lastly, SHM's contribution to sustainability goals by extending the lifespan of existing structures and reducing the environmental impact of new construction projects further strengthens its position in the market.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the structural health monitoring market during the forecast period.

The Structural health monitoring industry in North America is segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico. North America's projected dominance in the Structural Health Monitoring (SHM) market in the upcoming years can be attributed to a combination of factors including technological advancements, stringent safety regulations, continued investments in infrastructure, aging infrastructure challenges, robust industrial and commercial sectors, government initiatives promoting sustainability, resilience, and infrastructure modernization, and the presence of key market players driving innovation and adoption of SHM solutions tailored to various infrastructure needs in the region. These factors collectively position North America as a frontrunner in shaping the future landscape of the global SHM market, with the U.S. leading the market due to its technological advancements and strong industrial base.

Key Players-

The key companies that offer Structural health monitoring companies include COWI A/S (Denmark), Campbell Scientific (US), Geokon (US), Nova Metrix LLC (US), SGS SA (Switzerland), Trimble Inc. (US), Structural Monitoring Systems PLC (Australia), Sixense (France), Digitexx Data Systems, Inc. (US), and Acellent Technologies, Inc. (US).

