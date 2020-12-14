Streaming Analytics Market Worth $ 78.44 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 34.03% CAGR: Verified Market Research
14 Dec, 2020, 14:14 GMT
- Rising developments in emerging technologies, such as AI, the Internet of Things (IoT), big data, Machine-to-Machine (M2M) communication, cloud technology, have generated new opportunities for the Streaming Analytics Market
JERSEY CITY, N.J., Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Streaming Analytics Market by Component (Software, Services), by Application (Fraud Detection, Sales and Marketing, Predictive Asset Management, Risk Management), by Vertical (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance, Telecommunication and Information Technology, Retail and eCommerce, Healthcare and Life Sciences), Geography". According to Verified Market Research, the Global Streaming Analytics Market was valued at USD 10.10 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 78.44 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 34.03% from 2021 to 2027.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=1867
Browse in-depth TOC on "Streaming Analytics Market"
202 - Pages
126 – Tables
37 – Figures
Global Streaming Analytics Market Overview
The global streaming analytics market is principally driven by emerging technologies such as big data, IoT, and AI. Constant developments in emerging technologies, such as AI, the Internet of Things (IoT), big data, Machine-to-Machine (M2M) communication, and cloud technology, have generated new opportunities for the research of information derived from streaming data. IoT devices generate ample data from numerous sources, such as sensors, cameras, and other associated devices. The data, however, does not render any purpose by itself unless converted into actionable, contextual information. Big data and data visualization systems allow users to gain new penetrations through batch processing and offline analysis. Real-time data analysis and decision-making are often operated manually, but to make them scalable, it is preferred to be done automatically. Continuous analysis of data requires streaming analytics solutions that perform or update insights every few seconds or milliseconds.
The major players in the market are SAS Institute, Software AG, SAP, Microsoft, Informatica, IBM Corporation, Oracle, Tibco, Impetus Technologies, Striim
Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Streaming Analytics Market On the basis of Component, Application, Vertical and Geography.
- Streaming Analytics Market by Component
- Services
- Softwares
- Streaming Analytics Market by Application
- Fraud Detection
- Sales and Marketing
- Predictive Asset Management
- Risk Management
- Streaming Analytics Market by Vertical
- Banking
- Financial Services and Insurance
- Telecommunication and Information Technology
- Retail and eCommerce
- Healthcare and Life Sciences
- Streaming Analytics Market by Geography
- North America
- U.S
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- ROW
- Middle East & Africa
- Latin America
Browse Related Reports:
Cloud Billing Market by Type (Subscription Billing, Metered Billing, Cloud Service Billing, Provisioning), by Application (Account Management, Revenue Management, Customer Management), by Vertical (BFSI, Telecommunications & ITES, Retail, Healthcare and life sciences, Manufacturing), Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027
Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions Market by Component (Hardware, Software, Services), by Industry (Retail, BFSI, IT& Telecom), by Application (IT Asset Tracking, Equipment Tracking, Facility Management), Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027
EMI Shielding Market by Components (EMI Shielding Tapes and Laminates, Conductive Coatings and Paints, Metal Shielding, Conductive Polymers, EMI/EMC Filters), by End-User Industry (Consumer Electronics, Telecom & IT, Automotive, Healthcare, Defense & Aerospace), Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027
Clickstream Analytics Market by Application (Website/application optimization, Click path optimization, Customer analysis, Traffic analysis, Basket analysis and personalization), by Deployment Mode (On-demand, On-premises), by Component (Software, Services, Managed services, Professional services), by Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium Organizations), Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027
Verified Market Intelligence:
Verified Market Intelligence is a BI enabled database service with forecasted trends and accurate market insights on over 20,000+ tracked markets helping organizations globally with their market research needs. VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, Segment and Key players for emerging and niche markets.
About Us
Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.
Our 250 Analysts and SME's offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.
We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.
Contact Us
Mr. Edwyne Fernandes
Verified Market Research
US: +1 (650)-781-4080
UK: +44 (203)-411-9686
APAC: +91 (902)-863-5784
US Toll Free: 1 (800)-782-1768
Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1385000/Streaming_Analytics_Market.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1315349/Verified_Market_Research_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Verified Market Research