Streaming Analytics Market Worth $ 78.44 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 34.03% CAGR: Verified Market Research

Global Streaming Analytics Market Overview

The global streaming analytics market is principally driven by emerging technologies such as big data, IoT, and AI. Constant developments in emerging technologies, such as AI, the Internet of Things (IoT), big data, Machine-to-Machine (M2M) communication, and cloud technology, have generated new opportunities for the research of information derived from streaming data. IoT devices generate ample data from numerous sources, such as sensors, cameras, and other associated devices. The data, however, does not render any purpose by itself unless converted into actionable, contextual information. Big data and data visualization systems allow users to gain new penetrations through batch processing and offline analysis. Real-time data analysis and decision-making are often operated manually, but to make them scalable, it is preferred to be done automatically. Continuous analysis of data requires streaming analytics solutions that perform or update insights every few seconds or milliseconds.

The major players in the market are SAS Institute, Software AG, SAP, Microsoft, Informatica, IBM Corporation, Oracle, Tibco, Impetus Technologies, Striim

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Streaming Analytics Market On the basis of Component, Application, Vertical and Geography.

Streaming Analytics Market by Component

Services



Softwares

Streaming Analytics Market by Application

Fraud Detection



Sales and Marketing



Predictive Asset Management



Risk Management

Streaming Analytics Market by Vertical

Banking



Financial Services and Insurance



Telecommunication and Information Technology



Retail and eCommerce



Healthcare and Life Sciences

Streaming Analytics Market by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

