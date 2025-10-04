Streaming Analytics Market worth $7.78 billion by 2030 | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Oct. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the global Streaming Analytics Market size is projected to reach USD 7.78 billion by 2030 from USD 4.34 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period.

Scope of the Report

Market Size Available for Years: 2020–2030

2020–2030 2025 Market Size: USD 4.34 billion

USD 4.34 billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 7.78 billion

USD 7.78 billion CAGR (2025–2030): 12.4%

12.4% Segments covered: Offering, Deployment Mode, Processing Type, Application, Vertical, and Region

Offering, Deployment Mode, Processing Type, Application, Vertical, and Region Region Highlight: North America will account for the largest market

The Streaming Analytics Market is growing steadily as organizations prioritize real-time insights to remain competitive in a data-driven environment. Adoption is driven by the growing need for continuous monitoring of digital transactions, the demand for end-to-end supply chain visibility, and increasing expectations for personalized customer experiences. Businesses are also embracing streaming analytics to enhance fraud prevention, improve operational efficiency, and optimize decision-making. The market is advancing with greater integration of AI, cloud scalability, and industry-specific solutions.

By processing type, traditional streaming analytics will register the largest market share during the forecast period

Traditional streaming analytics holds the largest market share due to its reliability and widespread use across industries. Many organizations prefer established frameworks that integrate smoothly with existing IT systems. Its ability to process high-volume real-time data efficiently, along with strong vendor support and proven scalability, makes it the preferred choice for businesses seeking stable and predictable performance.

AI/ML-driven streaming intelligence platforms poised for the fastest growth during the forecast period

AI/ML-driven streaming intelligence platforms are experiencing the fastest growth due to their ability to provide advanced predictive insights and automate real-time decision-making. Organizations are increasingly adopting these solutions to enhance operational efficiency, optimize customer experiences, and gain a competitive advantage. Their flexibility, scalability, and integration with cloud environments make them attractive for businesses looking to leverage intelligent analytics alongside traditional streaming systems.

North America will account for the largest market

North America holds the largest share in the Streaming Analytics Market due to its advanced digital infrastructure and high adoption of cloud-based solutions across enterprises. The region's strong presence of technology innovators and early adopters drives demand for real-time data processing. Additionally, increased investment in AI- and ML-driven analytics for predictive insights and operational efficiency further strengthens market growth.

Top Key Companies in Streaming Analytics Market:

The major players in the Streaming Analytics Market include IBM (US), Google (US), Oracle (US), Microsoft (US), SAP (Germany), SAS Institute (US), AWS (US), TIBCO (US), Informatica (US), Cloudera (US), and Snowflake (US).

