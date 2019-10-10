Steve Wozniak to Talk Global Supertrends at GOTO Copenhagen November 19

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak is scheduled to speak at GOTO Copenhagen Nov. 19, giving both a keynote talk and presenting at an exclusive track for C-level executives, which includes a talk, Q&A and meet-and-greet with attendees.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak will take the stage in various formats this November at GOTO Copenhagen , a software developer conference highlighting the technologies developers need to know today to build systems of the future.

Wozniak will start by headlining Global Supertrends , an exclusive half-day track for C-level executives. Alongside Wozniak's talk covering entrepreneurship and the future of technology, the afternoon will consist of five more leading experts discussing key trends in what are rapidly changing global markets, including several networking breaks and a Q&A and meet-and-greet with Wozniak.

"GOTO Conferences have a proud history of gathering the pioneers of our industry under one roof," said Joern Larsen, co-founder and CEO of Trifork, the company behind GOTO Conferences. "We're honored to have Steve Wozniak joining us this year, once again establishing this conference as a world-leading tech event."

The Global Supertrends lineup, targeted to C-level leaders from established and up-and-coming tech companies, will also explore the responsible use of artificial intelligence with the Technical Director for Applied Artificial Intelligence in Google's Cloud, take an in-depth look at China's techno–strategic ambitions, examine the continuous delivery practices behind the world's most lucrative companies and highlight the importance of security at all organizational levels.

Following the Global Supertrends track, Wozniak will deliver a keynote speech to all attendees at the official GOTO Copenhagen conference party.

Wozniak, the creator of Apple's first line of products, is a Silicon Valley icon and philanthropist, a New York Times best-selling author, and the winner of numerous technology awards, including the National Medal of Technology and the prestigious Heinz Award for Technology, the Economy and Employment.

About GOTO Copenhagen

GOTO Copenhagen is a technical software development conference highlighting the technologies, methodologies and skills developers need to know today to build systems of the future. GOTO Copenhagen 2019 will take place from Nov. 18-22 at the Bella Center. Attendees can expect 5 days in the heart of Copenhagen surrounded by explorers, pioneers and trendsetters. The program, curated by a committee of developers, will include sessions covering Quantum Computing for Everyone, Security & Ethics, Developer Productivity, AI Now and Beyond, Teams & DevOps, APIs, Programming, Agile, Cloud Native, Microservices and more. There will also be plenty of time to network during meals, breaks and parties.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1008328/GOTO_Copenhagen_Logo.jpg

Related Links

https://gotocph.com



SOURCE GOTO Conferences