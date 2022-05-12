Stericycle Commits $100,000 to the Arbor Day Foundation to Replant Trees and Help Make the World Greener and Healthier

The Company's partnership reaffirms its commitment to supporting the circular economy by restoring forests in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom

BANNOCKBURN, Ill., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stericycle, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRCL), a leading provider of regulated medical waste management, secure information destruction and patient engagement solutions, today announced a $100,000, one-year partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation. Stericycle's commitment will support tree replanting efforts in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. The partnership also builds on Stericycle's ongoing efforts to protect communities from harmful waste while helping the healthcare industry make progress towards its sustainability and climate goals.

Together with its partners, the Arbor Day Foundation is replanting forests across the globe, helping to restore deforestation and damage from human activity, disease, insects, wildfires and weather. These efforts help improve water and air quality, enhance carbon storage, provide critical habitat for wildlife, and preserve nature for recreation and wellness. With the help of its members, donors and partners, the Arbor Day Foundation's programs make our world greener and healthier. This coincides with Stericycle's mission to protect health and well-being in a safe, responsible and sustainable way.

"Shaping a healthier and safer world through environmental sustainability is an important issue in the healthcare industry and a key initiative at Stericycle," commented Cindy J. Miller, president and chief executive officer at Stericycle. "Last year, we securely shredded and recycled 1.1 billion pounds of paper globally through our Shred-it® secure information destruction services. By partnering with the Arbor Day Foundation, we're taking another meaningful step to support the circular economy by revitalizing areas that have suffered from deforestation and helping to restore forests back to their natural state."

In 2022, Stericycle's reforestation efforts with the Arbor Day Foundation will replant tens of thousands of trees in the following locations:

Lake Louisa State Park (30 miles west of Orlando ), Fla., United States

(30 miles west of ), Fla., Longleaf Private Lands (38 miles southwest of Gainesville ), Fla., United States

(38 miles southwest of ), Fla., Wailer Woods (150 miles south of Indianapolis ), Ind., United States

(150 miles south of ), Ind., Longleaf Private Lands (10 miles outside of Lufkin ), Texas , United States

(10 miles outside of ), , Agricultural land near New Tecumseth (55 miles northwest of Toronto ), Ontario, Canada

(55 miles northwest of ), England Community Forests (between Manchester and Liverpool ), the United Kingdom

Each of the selected locations and ecosystems offer a unique habitat and home for a variety of species and are situated near where Stericycle team members and customers live and work. To learn more about each location, read Stericycle's Our Stories blog.

"Trees play a vital role in the fight against climate change and restore the health and wellness of our ecosystems," said Dan Lambe, chief executive of the Arbor Day Foundation. "We are proud to partner with Stericycle and applaud its commitment to drive positive change through tree planting that will have lasting benefits for years to come."

To learn more about the Arbor Day Foundation, visit www.arborday.org. To learn more about Stericycle's environmental efforts, visit www.stericycle.com/sustainability.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc., is a U.S. based business-to-business services company and leading provider of compliance-based solutions that protects people and brands, promotes health and well-being and safeguards the environment. Stericycle serves customers in the U.S. and 16 countries with solutions for regulated waste and compliance services, secure information destruction and patient engagement. For more information about Stericycle, please visit www.stericycle.com.

About the Arbor Day Foundation

Founded in 1972, the Arbor Day Foundation has grown to become the largest nonprofit membership organization dedicated to planting trees, with more than one million members, supporters and valued partners. Since 1972, almost 500 million Arbor Day Foundation trees have been planted in neighborhoods, communities, cities and forests throughout the world. Our vision is to lead toward a world where trees are used to solve issues critical to survival.

As one of the world's largest operating conservation foundations, the Arbor Day Foundation, through its members, partners and programs, educates and engages stakeholders and communities across the globe to involve themselves in its mission of planting, nurturing and celebrating trees. More information is available at www.arborday.org.

