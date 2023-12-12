Stem Cell Therapy Market Worth $615 Million | MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stem Cell Therapy Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $286 million in 2023 and is poised to reach $615 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 16.5% from 2023 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The global stem cell therapy market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.8% during the forecast period. The major factors driving the growth of the market are expanding number of clinical trials of stem cell therapies, rise in stem cell research funding and growing number of GMP-certified cell therapy production facilities. However, high costs associated with the development of stem cell therapy and treatment is anticipated to hamper the market growth in coming years.

Stem Cell Therapy Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $286 million Estimated Value by 2028 $615 million Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 16.5% Market Size Available for 2021-2028 Forecast Period 2023-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Cell Source, Type, Therapeutic Application and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa. Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities The emergence of iPSCs as an alternative to ESCs Key Market Drivers Increased funding for stem cell research

The adipose tissue derived MSCs segment dominated the stem cell therapy market in 2022.

The global stem cell therapy market is segmented into adipose tissue-derived MSCs, bone marrow-derived MSCs, placenta/umbilical cord-derived MSCs, and other cell sources. Prominent factors such as easy availability of adipose-derived stem cell tissues and its diversified properties properties similar to other mesenchymal stem cells/tissues is likely to uplift the demand for adipose tissue derived MCs.

In 2022, the musculoskeletal disorders led the stem cell therapy market.

Based on therapeutic application, the global stem cell therapy market is segmented into musculoskeletal disorders, wounds & surgeries, cardiovascular diseases, surgeries, inflammatory & autoimmune diseases, neurological disorders, and other therapeutic applications. The large share of this segment can be attributed increasing prevalence of musculoskeletal diseases. Increasing investment in stem cell therapy for neurological diseases is likely to skyrocket the segment in coming years.

The Asia Pacific region is likely to grow at faster pace during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment of the market. The growth of the stem cell therapy markets in the region is driven by a rising emphasis on strategic initiatives such as partnerships, collaborations & expansion and increased adoption of stem cell therapies among the patient population. The rising prevalence of cancer and increased investment in research & development of the launch of novel stem cell therapies in the region are some of the major factors anticipated to upsurge the market growth.

Stem Cell Therapy Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

1. Increased funding for stem cell research

Restraints:

1. Ethical concerns related to embryonic stem cells

Opportunities:

1. The emergence of iPSCs as an alternative to ESCs

Challenge:

1. Technical limitations

Key Market Players of Stem Cell Therapy Industry:

The stem cell therapy market is competitive, with a small number of players competing for market shares. Smith+Nephew (UK), MEDIPOST Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Anterogen Co., Ltd. (South Korea), CORESTEM (South Korea), Pharmicell Co., Ltd. (South Korea), NuVasive, Inc. (US), RTI Surgical (US), AlloSource (US), JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (Japan), Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (Japan), Holostem Terapie Avanzate Srl (Italy), Orthofix (US), Regrow Biosciences Pvt Ltd. (India), and STEMPEUTICS RESEARCH PVT LTD. (India) among others are some of the leading players in this market. Most companies in the market focus on organic and inorganic growth strategies, such as product launches, expansions, acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations, to increase their product offerings, cater to the unmet needs of customers, increase their profitability, and expand their presence in the global market.

The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:

By Respondent: Supply Side- 80%, and Demand Side - 20%

By Designation (Supply Side): Managers - 45%, CXOs & Directors - 30%, Executives- 25%

By Region: North America -40%, Asia-Pacific -20%, Europe -30%, ROW-10%

Stem Cell Therapy Market Recent Developments:

In April 2023 , US FDA approved Omisirge (omidubicel-onlv), a substantially modified allogeneic (donor) cord blood-based cell therapy.

, US FDA approved Omisirge (omidubicel-onlv), a substantially modified allogeneic (donor) cord blood-based cell therapy. In July 2022, CORESTEM ( South Korea ) continued enrolling participants for the Phase 3 clinical trial of NeuroNata-R. This therapy has received conditional approval for treating ALS patients in South Korea

) continued enrolling participants for the Phase 3 clinical trial of NeuroNata-R. This therapy has received conditional approval for treating ALS patients in In September 2020, Stemedica Cell Technologies received investigational new drug (IND) approval from the US FDA for intravenous allogeneic mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) to treat moderate to severe COVID-19.

Stem Cell Therapy Market - Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help market leaders/new entrants by providing them with the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall stem cell therapy market and its subsegments. It will also help stakeholders better understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their business and make suitable go-to-market strategies. This report will enable stakeholders to understand the market's pulse and provide them with information on the key market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Analysis of key drivers (Increased funding for stem cell research, rise in collabrations and partnerships is likley to uplift the market growth, Increasing clinical trials for stem cell based-therapies), restraints ( Ethical concerns related to embryonic stem cells, high cost of cell-based research), opportunities (The emergence of iPSCs as an alternative to ESCs, growing demand for stem cell and gene therapy) and challenges (Technical limitations) are influencing the growth of stem cell therapy market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on newly launched products of the stem cell therapy market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets – the report analyses the stem cell therapy market across varied regions.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the stem cell therapy market.

Pipeline Analysis: Detailed information on stem cell therapy under phase 3 clinical trials.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, and service offerings of leading players include Smith+Nephew (UK), MEDIPOST Co. Ltd. ( South Korea ), Anterogen Co. Ltd. ( South Korea ), CORESTEM ( South Korea ) and among others in the stem cell therapy market.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2297424/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg