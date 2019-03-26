Stationary Catalytic Systems Market Analysis and new Opportunities Till 2028: Report by Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global stationary catalytic systems market is estimated to expand at a substantial CAGR in the forecast period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe. The factors that propel the growth of the market include rapid industrialization leading to perpetual emissions of pollutants, huge demand from the petrochemical sector, surge in the number of power plants globally, technological advancement, high infrastructural growth, and strict emission rules for manufacturing units. Stationary catalytic systems market could be explored by product type, application, sales channel and geography. Market by product type could span Catalytic Oxidation and Selective Catalytic Reduction. The "Catalytic oxidation type" segment led the market in 2015 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2022. The key factors that could be attributed to the growth include growing necessity for rubber & polymer manufacturing, resin production and organic chemical production.

Stationary catalytic systems market based on application comprise Cement, Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Metal, and Power Plants. The "Chemicals and Petrochemicals" segment led the market in 2015 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2022. The key factors that could be attributed to the growth include increasing demand for petrochemical product and rising attention on infrastructure growth primarily in emerging countries. Stationary catalytic systems market could be explored based on Sales channel as offline and Online. Stationary catalytic systems market is categorized based on geography into North America, Latin America, Japan, Middle East and Africa, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, and Eastern Europe. North America accounted for the major share of the market in 2016 and will continue to lead in the forecast period. The key factors that may attributed to the growth of market includes better the socioeconomic consequences and boost the middle-income populace. North America is followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific region owing to occurrence of a substantial number of power plants. China hold the leading position in the market.

The key players contributing to the robust growth of the stationary catalytic systems market comprise BASF, Johnson Matthey, DCL International, CORMETECH, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, MECA, Amec Foster Wheeler, APC technologies, Ducon Technologies, Hamon Corporation and Air Clean. The leading companies are taking up partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures in order to boost the inorganic growth of the industry.The global Stationary Catalytic Systems market was valued at $XX million in 2017, and Radiant Insights analysts predict the global market size will reach $XX million by the end of 2028, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2028.

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Stationary Catalytic Systems from 2013-2018, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2018-2028 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Stationary Catalytic Systems market.

