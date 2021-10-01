Statement From Attorneys Patrick Mincey And Phil Brewster

WILMINGTON, N.C., Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Two attorneys, Patrick Mincey of North Carolina and Phil Brewster of Illinois, were recently mentioned in a Wall Street Journal article for their representation of a North Carolina whistleblower who exposed an alleged international conspiracy to launder no less than $100 million through major U.S. securities firms, including Morgan Stanley and Interactive Brokers.

The Wall Street Journal reported the alleged conspiracy involved a network of international actors and firms collaborating to steal $2 billion from PDVSA, the state-owned oil company of Venezuela. As part of the investigation, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and other federal agencies are trying to determine why U.S. firms managed more than $100 million in securities for a suspicious Venezuelan businessman when the accounts displayed what authorities have listed as red flags for potential money-laundering activities.

U.S. authorities launched the investigation after attorneys Mincey and Brewster filed their client's whistleblower complaint with the SEC in 2019. "It is one of the greatest privileges of our careers to represent whistleblower Mark Coffey," Mincey and Brewster said in a joint statement. "Our client has made extraordinary sacrifices in his endeavor to shed light on the money laundering crisis in the U.S. securities industry, and there is no doubt he should be—and will be—hailed for his unshakeable courage."

Attorney Patrick M. Mincey is Chair of the White Collar, Government Investigations & Special Matters Group at Cranfill Sumner LLP in North Carolina.

Attorney Phil Brewster is the founding partner of Brewster Law Firm LLC in Winnetka, Illinois, a firm dedicated to whistleblower matters and government investigations.

ABOUT CRANFILL SUMNER LLP

Cranfill Sumner LLP serves clients in 28 practice areas. For more information, visit www.cshlaw.com.

ABOUT BREWSTER LAW FIRM LLC

Brewster Law Firm LLC is dedicated to whistleblower matters and government investigations. For more information, visit www.brewsteradvisory.com.

