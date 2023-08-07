SS&C Blue Prism Named a Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ RPA Leader for Fifth Year Running

WINDSOR, Conn., Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced that SS&C Blue Prism has been recognized as a Leader for the fifth consecutive year in the 2023 Magic Quadrant for Robotic Process Automation (RPA).

"We're delighted SS&C Blue Prism has been recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Robotic Process Automation for the fifth time in a row," said Bill Stone, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, SS&C Technologies. "With SS&C Blue Prism at the leading edge of the RPA market, we are well positioned to help our customers optimize their processes and transform their organizations."

SS&C Blue Prism provides intelligent automation (IA) across 2,800 companies. The SS&C Blue Prism Intelligent Automation platform delivers visibility, orchestration and control mechanisms to help enterprises manage the workforce and end-to-end processes.

For a deeper dive into 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Robotic Process Automation, download a complimentary copy of the report here.

SS&C Blue Prism digitizes operations across financial services, insurance, health and pharma, banking and more. Speak to an expert about SS&C Blue Prism's intelligent automation offering.

About the Magic Quadrant

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Robotic Process Automation, Saikat Ray, Arthur Villa, Melanie Alexander, Andy Wang, Mukul Saha, Sachin Joshi, 2 August 2023.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 20,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com .

